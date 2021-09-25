Pfizer, a vaccine manufacturer, said Monday that studies have indicated that its Covid-19 vaccine is effective in children aged 5 to 11. In the meantime, the company is consulting with the US FDA, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, an ex FDA commissioner who is on the board of Pfizer and who may or may not have actual knowledge but who definitely has the basis to make an educated guess, says children as young as five years old could receive Covid-19 shots even by end of October.

Covid Vaccinations Will Be Available For Younger Children.

However, the vaccinations given to these younger children would very likely vary from those given to teenagers and adults, at least in terms of the dosage given. This is why it’s different, as well as what you should know about Covid-19 vaccinations for children and adolescents. Children’s immune systems are distinct from those of adults.

Knowing this, Pfizer tried a variety of dosages on youngsters aged 5 to 11 in their clinical studies. It turns out that children have a robust immunological response even to modest doses of vaccine. As a result, children under the age of 12 will virtually definitely get a 10-microgram dosage of vaccination instead of an adult who would receive a 30-microgram dose.

In fact, according to Dr. Robert Frenck, who directs vaccination studies at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the vast majority of adults may benefit from lesser doses as well. As French explained to reporters, “we looked at 10 micrograms in adults, 20 micrograms in adults, and 30 micrograms in adults.”

Last year, French said that there was neither the time nor the purpose to fine-tune the dosage. “During a pandemic, we wanted to have a vaccine out as soon as possible,” he said. “We were aware that the 30 micrograms were required for those aged 65 and older in order to get the greatest immunological response, and we were also aware that the 30 micrograms were well tolerated inside the younger people.

As a result, we only administered one dosage to everyone.” Doctors are now experimenting with a 3-microgram dosage of vaccination for the youngest kids, those under the age of five.

According to French, the Pfizer vaccination seems to be very safe in smaller kids thus far. “What we discovered is that the adverse effects we saw in the youngsters were almost identical to those we observed in the adults,” he added. It is possible that many parents are concerned about reports of an uncommon heart inflammation known as myocarditis, which was linked to both Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccinations, and which has been linked to both vaccines.

French told reporters that myocarditis, which is defined as swelling of the heart’s muscles, is a rare side effect that appears to be associated with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine’s second dose.

“We have seen that as a rare negative aspect has been associated with either the Moderna as well as Pfizer vaccine,” French said. People may receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as they get flu shots and other vaccinations. According to French, “you can gather whatever vaccinations together that are required.”

Moderna has submitted a request to the FDA for an emergency use authorization for youngsters aged twelve to seventeen. It anticipates having statistics on younger children available by the end of the year.