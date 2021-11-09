The internet is rife with conflicting information on natural immunity against SARS-CoV-2. The question most people ask nowadays

COVID 19 Vaccine Offers Better Protection Than Natural Immunity

A team of scientists from Vision Network, a division of CDC, collected data from 189 hospitals from nine States; New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Utah, California, Oregon, Washington, Indiana, and Colorado.

In a time period of January-September this year, more than 200,000 people were admitted into these hospitals due to COVID-related health issues.

Researchers took 1,020 people who were unvaccinated but had been infected previously and 6,328 who did not have prior infection but were fully vaccinated. Among these, the team went for people who had a lab-attested infection through PCR test. The test identifies the presence of the genetic material of the virus in a person’s body.

They found out that among the fully vaccinated 6,328 people, 5.1% (324 people) tested positive for COVID 19. The same among the 1,020 unvaccinated people who were COVID 19-infected previously was 89 (8.1%). The study suggests that vaccine-induced protection lasts longer than the immunity acquired through previous COVID 19 infection.

An expert who commented on the research said that health professionals knew one thing for long.

People with prior infection, if vaccinated later, will have higher number of antibodies than those who had prior infection but remain unvaccinated. This leads to the conclusion; natural immunity when combined with vaccination is much better than prior infection-generated immunity alone.

Experts then referred to a recent Israeli study that conflicts the study. They had said that natural immunity offers better protection from symptomatic infection and hospitalization due to the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 than the BNT162b2-2 dose vaccine-induced immunity.

The team concluded that the conflicting results may be because of the difference in the timing of the study. The restrictions on vaccination at the time of the research too may have contributed to the variation in results. Vision Network also said that Israel recruited only those vaccinated six months earlier. But this study included anyone vaccinated in the time period of 3-6 months before the trial.

They also pointed out certain limitations in their study. It may have missed people who tested positive outside their network. There may be also those who refused to take the test after getting vaccinated. This may have influenced the results of the research. Furthermore, the study involved only MRNA vaccines. Thus people should not take this as a general scenario. The vaccines like that of Johnson & Johnson were not included in the trial.

In certain months, people with prior infections get tested in large numbers. The same may be applicable to people fully inoculated and were not infected previously. This is not a scenario the study did not take into account.

According to the Vision Network, the matter requires further studies. Scientists have to gain a better understanding of both the natural and the vaccine-induced immunities. Timing too may be an important factor in this regard.

Another question people in general ask is; is a single dose of vaccine sufficient for those with prior infection? CDC does not offer clear guidelines in this regard. The agency only says that everyone should be vaccinated irrespective of their prior infection. No discussion has yet been made about the number of doses.

This too is something that requires further study. It will work great at this time of increasing vaccine-reluctance.

The research ends with an urgent plea; get vaccinated at the earliest available opportunity. People should do it regardless of their prior infection.