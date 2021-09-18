The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases scientists working under Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed possible booster shots in January – long before the first jabs of the Covid 19 vaccine became available to most Americans.

The infection variants were tracked and sequenced a month later by an international team of epidemiologists, virologists, and biostatisticians. In their group, they referred to it as SAVE, which stands for SARS-Cov-2 Variant Testing Pipeline. NIAID scientists performed monkey experiments by the end of March, and they reviewed data from early human trials showing booster shots increased antibodies against a variety of dangerous strains.

Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters Were Backed By Fauci and NIH

A KHN exclusive interview with Fauci on Wednesday revealed that research is done in Israel, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere shows that boosting diets is probably most beneficial. Even so, the official process includes consultation with Scientific Evidence and Scientific Counsel on an ongoing basis, as well as their screening by FDA and CDC scientists.

Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases scientists’ research dynamo, built to gather intricate real-time data about how covid variants respond to vaccine-derived immunity, provided clear support for adding an extra dose of covid vaccine, at least in part.

As regulatory agencies, the FDA and CDC were more cautious even though they saw the same data. A company making a product must submit extensive data before the FDA will consider it. These studies are reviewed by its officials in a gimlet-eyed manner.

The government has sent conflicting messages regarding boosters. Fauci argues that there is less disagreement and conflict in Twitter than seems to be apparent. Scientists who were on board with his position, such as Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, and covid vaccine inventor Barney Graham, were ticked off by his argument. They are all members of the White House’s covid task force except for Graham.

In addition, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that her agency is tracking vaccine effectiveness and has noticed a waning of infection rates that is indicative of increasing hospitalization rates and severe disease.

A couple of scientific experts are expected to weigh in as the FDA’s vaccine advisory board evaluates Pfizer-BioNTech’s request for approval. An FDA briefing before the meeting was skeptical. Agency officials pointed out that data indicates modern COVID 19 vaccines protect against serious COVID 19 illness and death. A second Pfizer and Moderna shot has also been reported to increase the risk of myocarditis, particularly in young men.

Throughout the conflict, the situation was resolved through a disagreement between Fauci and his colleagues who had recommended booster shots as early as Sept. 20. This will be decided by the FDA, as it is usual for vaccines or medicines to be used in new ways. As for that process, Fauci said he respected it – but he thinks it should proceed as quickly as possible. NIH researchers study how viruses invade organisms and test ways to combat infections at an early stage. Drugs and vaccines are not reviewed for public use by the National Institutes of Health. Diana Zuckerman, the nonprofit leader of the National Center for Health Research in Washington, D.C., said NIH does relatively little research on products.

Zuckerman said FDA does not have the disease experts that the NIH does. No secret exists that the National Institutes of Health lacks the necessary experts to analyze industry data, she added.

The U.S. government has no other infectious disease expert with Fauci’s influence. While other experts support boosters, many believe Fauci and his colleagues at The National Institutes of Health are leading the charge, because they’re world-renowned leaders in immunology and vaccine research on a daily basis.