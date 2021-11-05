The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has voted unanimously for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer meant for kids aged between 5 and 11.

The advisory panel of CDC voted unanimously for the vaccine to be approved and the CDC director DR Rochelle Walensky hence has signed the approval recommendation.

Covid Vaccine For Children Aged Between 5 And 11 Approved By CDC

The vaccine is available now to the 28 million young citizens of the country.

According to Walensky, this is a step in strengthening the nation’s fight against COVID-19 as millions of parents have been waiting for the vaccine.

Now children would get one-third of the adult dose, two injections will be given in a duration of three weeks.

According to Dr. Janet Woodcock both as a mother and physician, this vaccine approval has given a sigh of relief for parents, care givers, and school staff. Vaccinating young ones will bring in normalcy.

Dr. Woodcock added that there has been a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the vaccine effectiveness and safety. Hence parents should be assured that this vaccine meets our high standards.

Many infectious disease experts are in the favor of the decision.

As per Dr. Larry Corey, a virologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center this is an important step towards “normalcy” and the assurance that the child will go to school and not get sick is a huge psychological relief.

Despite the count, few of the panel members seemed concerned about the time it took to make the decision.

According to Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, this was a tough decision and the data shows that the vaccine is safe. But there is a worrying factor owing to the fact that side effects can’t be measured right now. There is a heart condition called myocarditis that developed in rare cases in some of the children who received the vaccine.

Some panel members have also questioned the need for vaccines for children.

Dr. James Hildreth, president, and CEO of Meharry Medical College in Tennessee noted that it gives an impression that we are vaccinating children for the protection of adults while it should be the other way round, and vaccinating children who are at high risk make sense but vaccinating all children is a bit of stretch.

Dr. Paul Offit, vaccine researcher has added that it’s a bit of a stretch to make a decision on millions of children based on a small sample size of a few thousand children. He also expressed concern that a potential threat for a pediatric infection because of COVID is real and the question remains when do you know for sure because at stake is high with so many children between 5-11 who are at risk of getting COVID infection and can die from it.

The fact remains 1.9 million children aged between 5 – 11 tested positive for COVID with 8,400 of them being hospitalized.

Children who get infected by COVID-19 are at risk of a rare inflammatory condition called a multi-system inflammatory syndrome. 5,200 children developed multi-system inflammatory syndrome and 46 of them have died.

With the delta variant imminent this vaccine can bring a respite and save the young ones from the infection and hospitalization.

Currently two-third of US parents of kids aged between 5-11 plan to get their children jabbed once the vaccines are available according to a recent poll by COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project.