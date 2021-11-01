The US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. Millions of people above 12 years of age have got their shots against the virus and are safe.

Are you confused about the safety of the currently authorized Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11? If yes, FDA says; it is safe. The agency granted it authorization only after millions of children aged 12-17 got their shots and were safe.

The Covid Vaccine For Kids Is Safe, FDA Says

Those aged 5-11 will receive only one-third of the dose the company offered to teenagers and adults.

Biden administration has a sufficient supply of kid-sized vaccine doses to inoculate the country’s 28000000 children in that age range. It paved the way for its administration on Friday. Finally, the Centers for Disease Control and prevention will offer recommendations on the eligibility requirements of the vaccine.

A recent study revealed that Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine prevents symptomatic infection among children aged 5-11 up to 91%. The level of antibodies children generated upon receiving the shots was similar to that of teenagers and adults who got their regular dose shots. And the side effects were similar; body ache, discomforts in the injected site, fever, and chills.

The Food and Drug administration monitored the safety of Pfizer’s kid-sized vaccine among 3,100 vaccinated children in that age group. For the regulators, the number was enough. Millions of others received its COVID 19 vaccine and are safe across the globe.

In rare occasions, those getting the Pfizer or Moderna shots happened to develop a rare complication; a type of heart inflammation called myocarditis.

This, however, happens very rarely. And it is seen mostly among teenage boys and young men. It occurs upon receiving the second dose.

They get relief from the condition within no time. After a thorough analysis of the risk, the country’s regulatory authorities observed that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh its risks.

Health officials describe the condition in this context. COVID 19 vaccines cause a rare and severe response, heart inflammation. This also happens in children who get multisystem inflammatory syndrome due to COVID 19.

In the pre-pandemic times, doctors diagnosed heart inflammation as a bacterial or viral infection and prescribed medications accordingly. This too is seen mostly among young men and teenage boys. Some even say that the hormones like testosterone play a vital role in this regard. And according to them, this is why kids receiving a lower dose of vaccine would not have this complication.

Given below are answers to some of the most pressing questions in the matter:

When will the vaccination for children start?

The FDA has authorized Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine for children. CDC will take up the matter and offer recommendations on the eligibility requirements. The agency will complete the process by next week. Kids will receive their COVID 19 shots afterward.

How is the vaccine administered?

Children aged 5-11 will receive two shots within an interval of 21 days. Each dose is only one-third of the same adults and teenagers received.

The company is studying a vaccine for those aged 6 months-5. And it will be available mostly by 2022.

Does my child need vaccination?

Yes. Your child needs vaccination. COVID 19 makes children fall ill. Most of the studies show that the virus generally spares kids. However, the instances of children being hospitalized due to COVID 19 are increasing. This, CDC says, is because the Delta variant spreads fast among children. Furthermore, to reach that magical herd immunity, children need to receive their shots against the virus.

Finally, Pfizer’s vaccine for children is 90.7% effective in stopping symptomatic infections among kids.