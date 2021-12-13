Covid Vaccine Updates: Pfizer CEO On Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose

Amidst the chaos stirred up around the surge in cases of omicron across the globe, there have been debates going on among various scientists and pharmaceutical experts regarding the efficacies of the potential vaccines, they could be successful in preventing the escape from the protection offered by natural infection or vaccines.

Pfizer CEO On Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose

They are continuously engaged in research looking for if it causes severe diseases or evades the effects of treatments.

People are encouraged to get themselves tested even with the slightest hint of sickness for COVID-19. It is likely that there is a need for an extra step of testing as the current tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19 may not reveal the variant they are infected with. So the only way is the increased testing which can verify Omicron quickly further escalating the process of inventing the newer vaccines for better protection against the pernicious variants of coronavirus.

How the vaccines fight

For evolving with various vaccines that gunpoint the infective capacities of the new variants emerging over time, scientists have been reflecting on the clarities on the underlying principles of the immune system and how the vaccines help.

All the authorized vaccines of the US function by instructing the White Blood Cells in our body for the formation of the spike protein from the SARS-COV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The spike protein enables the actual virus to attack the cells and spread the infection. The vaccines generally target the spike protein responsible for causing infection in human cells. But the spike protein has been smart enough to mutate repeatedly over the course of the pandemic.

Bourla is confident in Pfizer

The Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer Albert Bourla is confident about the Pfizer vaccine’s potential to continue to remain effective against the Omicron variant. Pfizer is made to target a different part of the virus that is basically an enzyme used for the replication of the virus and is not susceptible to mutations.

Even he signaled a specific vaccine to be designed to target omicron by Pfizer and BioNTech by March 2022.

Third dose by winters

Among these various talks on vaccines, there was a recommendation by CDC and FDA for a third booster shot to fight off the new variant. Even Bourla could confidently reassure the third dose being capable of providing very good protection and was concerned about the roll-out for the third dose should be made around the winters. As the Public Health officials suspected a worrying trend of a spike in COVID cases during winters when people would gather indoors to get rid of the tittering cold, the world should come up with a precautionary measure in the form of vaccination and newer protocols complying with emerging diseases due to COVID-19.

A fourth dose required

The third dose would be a sheer relief but for how long? A major line of worries by Bourla and his team came up when they hinted at the introduction of a fourth dose as covered by CNBC’s Squawk Box. The third dose might not shield the virus for a longer duration. So, for the time being, the fourth dose of Pfizer would prove helpful.

The fourth dose maybe sooner

Bourla had suspected the entry of a fourth dose even before but had informed earlier that it would be required twelve months after the third dose. But again in a recent interview, he was skeptical if we might need it earlier as very little information is available about omicron till now.

– He also suggested treatments like Pfizer’s oral antiviral pills, paxlovid, etc which could offer a potential shield against hospitalization and control COVID during winters. He assured that Pfizer has submitted the application to the FDA in November for authorization.

– Reassurance came from Bourla expecting the pills to demonstrate 89 percent reductions in hospitalizations and death like the last month.

– It would come up with results from clinical trials within very few days.

– The company has already shipped pills to the US and might begin to roll out this month if it is approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

There are possibilities of many more variants emerging in the near future. Bourla assured that his company is monitoring for further vaccine adjustments if any needed.