Frequently, people believe that whenever a person suffers adverse effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it is an indication that the immunization is effective. The absence of such symptoms may cause individuals who have not had immunizations to question if their vaccinations were effective.

COVID Vaccines Are Effective Whether Or Not There Are Adverse Effects

According to a recent study letter from experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine, it was not a legitimate source of worry at this time. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have shown that the Pfizer–BioNTech as well as Moderna vaccines are very efficient in inducing a robust antibody response, regardless of whether or not a person has any adverse effects from the vaccine.

There were none to be found. A total of 99.9% of all participants in the research were effective in developing the antibodies that the vaccinations were intended to induce.

The mechanism through which mRNA vaccinations function

Viruses such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus have spikes on their surfaces that latch onto healthy cells, enabling the virus to penetrate and infect the host cell. Both of the vaccinations tested, the Pfizer-BioNTech as well as Moderna vaccines, provide to the body a list of guidelines, or mRNA, that instructs the body to produce the spike protein in question. Immune reaction: The body’s immune system produces immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies specific to the spike protein, which serves as a protection against it. The IgG antibodies bind to and destroy the spike protein, causing it to be eliminated from the body.

As a result, if the immune system comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2, the virus’ spikes induce the production of these antibodies that either neutralize the virus or reduce the severity of whatever illness it causes. It should be noted that none of the COVID-19 vaccinations now available include any live or dead SARS-CoV-2.

What was the prevalence of adverse effects?

Approximately 954 healthcare professionals from Johns Hopkins Medical were included in the study. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been administered to all of them; in addition, several of them had already had SARS-CoV-2. The presence of infection was confirmed by either a positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR test within fourteen days of the second vaccination dose or an increased IgG antibody count prior to receiving the vaccine.

The subjects were asked to describe their responses with their first as well as second inoculations, which the researchers recorded. None of the participants reported minor symptoms such as injection site discomfort and tiredness or clinically relevant symptoms such as high fever, chills, and exhaustion.

Interestingly, just 5% of those who took part in the study reported experiencing adverse effects during their first vaccination, while 43% reported experiencing side effects after their second vaccination.

The vaccinations were effective

The only person who was exempt from this rule was someone who was taking immunosuppressive medicine. Some individuals exhibited abnormally high IgGlevels that the researchers attribute to a variety of potential causes. Reporting clinically relevant symptoms, being a female under the age of 60, receiving the Moderna vaccination, and having previously been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus were all were considered.