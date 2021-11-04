Coronavirus has been affecting millions of people living all over the world with many people having various issues with their bodies. In a recent study conducted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), it has been found that people who suffer from covid 19 are also experiencing hearing loss as it is attacking the inner ear.

Covid 19 Virus Affecting The Inner Ear?

This study was published in the Communications Medicine journal which analyzed cellular models of the human ear and how the SARS-CoV-2 virus would be affecting it. Dr. Yuri Agrawal from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine stated that the study published shows very good evidence that SARS-CoV-2 will affect the inner ear causing hearing issues and will also cause issues in balance as the ear fluids would be affected.

The authors of the study stated that the research took so long because it is hard to obtain the tissue of the inner ear. The team found a pattern that is similar to people who started to experience hearing loss after getting positive for coronavirus.

Lee Gehrke from MIT who is also the co-author of this article stated that this is just a first step and building this model will also help researchers in getting to know which other virus also affects the hearing issue.

The study was conducted on 10 patients who were tested positive for coronavirus and had the same set of symptoms which included tinnitus (which means hearing a ringing voice in your ear) followed by hearing loss or in some cases dizziness which takes roughly around 3 weeks of diagnosis to get better.

2 cells are getting infected due to this namely the Schwann cell and the Vestibular hair cells in the inner ear. The same was tested on mice`s inner ear and the virus infected the same 2 cells in mice as well.

Dr. Robert Glatter from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York stated that Vestibular hair cells which get affected by coronavirus have a major role in sensory receptors which allow a person to maintain their body control and also allows a person to move their head. On the other hand, the Schwann cell is responsible for hearing.

This is the main reason why patients are not able to hear or feel dizziness as their sensory receptors are being attacked by the virus. Glatter further stated that both these cells contain a protein that the SARS-CoV-2 virus needs for its development and that is one of the main reasons why it is attacking these cells.

The proteins in these cells have ACE2 receptors which can be found on the surface thereby compromising the hearing ability of a person. Once this protein is located by the SARS-CoV-2 virus it attaches itself to the host and slowly takes away the protein in the meantime causing damage to the cell and the human body in general.

Many of the doctors and researchers are now trying if they can isolate these cells from the virus once it is attached, however, there has been no comment on it as of now. This shows that there are many more issues related to coronavirus and is not just affecting the breathing of a person which was the case earlier.

Many researchers suggest that this should be studied more deeply as this will help the doctors in making an informed decision when a patient comes in with a hearing problem to check if this is related to covid or not. No medicines have been prescribed for this issue as of now and the doctors recommend getting a vaccination for attaining immunity.