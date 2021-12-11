The US is currently seeing a new wave of delta virus which seems to be affecting more people than the summer peak. With the winter season, many people would be having low immunity and scientist believes that the coronavirus would now become seasonal and would have extreme cases in such times.

Covid Virus To Follow Seasons For Its Peak And Low?

US is currently seeing roughly 120,000 cases per day. This is 60% higher than what it was last month. By the end of August and by mid-September the number of hospitalization and death rate had dropped significantly in the US, however, with the winter season, the numbers have been increased. The current number of death in the US is now 1,100 deaths per day.

Michigan and Ohio are currently the worst hit states in the US even with more than 75% of the population is fully vaccinated.

One of the reasons why the numbers are rising is that people who got vaccinated in the early months have not yet taken their booster shots, this has caused them to have low efficacy against the virus. Seeing this issue the government has urged people to get their booster shots if they have completed 6 months since their last vaccine.

Another thing is that among most of the hospitalization and deaths most of the patients are unvaccinated. With the winter season, the immunity is lower than ever and this is why even the unvaccinated people are getting hospitalized quickly as compared to the summer surge.

Doctors stated that currently, we are in an endemic stage which means that the virus is now living with the people in their surroundings and many people have developed natural immunity against it. The scientist also believes that people traveling from one country to another country is also helping the virus to sustain and develop itself.

Many people are now speculating that the cases will be always high during the winter season due to the immunity factors. Dr. Hawre Jalal from the University of Pittsburgh stated that before making such assumptions more data would be required to know if the virus has really gone to seasonal developments.

President Joe Biden in his winter plan against the covid stated that there won’t be any lockdown however people will have to get their vaccinations and booster shots in the mean time. Many of the public places are now allowed for people who have completed their vaccinations like malls, shopping areas, and theatres.

Many scientists including Jalal have stated that the US will be seeing a huge surge in cases in the winter if people don’t take their vaccinations quickly.

Apart from that people will still have to maintain the social distancing and the usage of masks as well. After the thanksgiving vacation, the US saw an increase of 25% cases as many people traveled from one spot to another helping the virus spread.

Jalal stated that the public health authorities should be vigilant as the same pattern has been repeated last year and extra beds should be made available. Even though Omicron has made its way to 20 states in the US, delta variant still remains the dominant factor in hospitalization and death rates.

Contact tracing is being done on all the Omicron cases and till now no major symptoms have been reported due to Omicron. Health care officials will be discussing with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to know if the virus has fully reached its endemic stage and what new measures are to be taken in order to keep the people safe. This discussion is due in the month of January`s first week.