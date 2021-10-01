Dr. Adrian Burrowes has already seen a number of Covid-19 patients throughout the course of his career. However, he is particularly concerned about what will happen during this flu season, much more so than he was last year.

Covid-19, As Well As The Flu May, Coexist In Certain Situations. Here’s An Example Of What It Could Look Like

This autumn and winter may see a significant increase in the number of people infected both with flu as well as the Delta variant, the most infectious coronavirus strain ever to infect the United States.

“It is possible to get both the flu as well as Covid-19 at the same time, which may be devastating to your immune response,” said Burrowes, a family care physician and associate professor of family medicine at the University of Michigan. Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president of College of Emergency Physicians, stated that increased safety measures against Covid-19 the year before helped to stem the development of the flu last year.

“More individuals remaining at home and concealing their faces whenever they did go out helped keep flu numbers at an all-time low last year,” Rosenberg said during a written statement released earlier this month. Although “the scenario may be dangerously different this year,” it is possible. Both Covid-19 and the flu have the ability to assault the lungs on their own, resulting in pneumonia, lung problems, or respiratory failure, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention in the United States. Each disease has the potential to result in sepsis, cardiac damage, and inflammatory of the heart, brain, and muscle tissues, among other things. Dr. Michael Matthay, a professor of psychiatry and a critical care expert at the University of California, San Francisco, stated that having both diseases at the same time “would raise the likelihood of longer-term consequences of either of those organ systems.”

According to Matthay, who previously spoke to the media and reaffirmed his position last week, “the two combined certainly may be more damaging to the lungs causing greater respiratory failure.” Respiratory failure does not always imply that your lungs have stopped functioning. It indicates that the lungs are unable to provide adequate oxygen to the body.” Acute respiratory failure is a medical emergency that may be life-threatening, “According to the National Heart, Heart, and Blood Institute. “It is critical to get treatment for respiratory failure as soon as possible since it may cause serious harm to your lungs as well as other organs.”

However, since there were so few flu occurrences last year, there isn’t much information on how many individuals were infected with the flu as well as Covid-19 at the same time. “Health experts are currently investigating how widespread this is,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. In the course of a flu season, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, an internal medicine specialist, sees about 60 flu cases. Last season, this Los Angeles doctor saw a total of zero patients.

However, according to Rodriguez, who spoke to CNN last week, “the chances of a double punch are certainly going to rise.” “It’s possible that the fever may become worse. It is possible that the difficulty breathing will be worse. It is possible that the loss of smell and taste will be more severe. And, on top of that, it has the potential to be more durable.”