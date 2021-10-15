Cases of Covid-19 are on the decline in the United States, but the positive prognosis should be moderated by the fact that the infection rate remains high, particularly in youngsters.

Following a spike in recent weeks, the quantity of new cases among children continues to be “exceptionally high,” at 148,222 cases recorded in the week beginning October 7, according to statistics released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics. According to the AAP, children accounted for almost a quarter of all weekly reported Covid-19 instances.

Although Covid-19 Cases Are Decreasing, The Cases Among Youngsters Are High

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of Covid-19 instances, hospitalizations, and fatalities has reduced throughout the country. According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, an average of 87,676 individuals reported illnesses, and 1,559 civilians died from Covid-19 per day during the previous week.

The infection rate is still much higher than what is required, which according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, should be less than 10,000 per 100,000 people.

And with winter likely to drive people inside and accelerate the transmission of the virus, doctors are concerned that the number of cases may rise once again. The danger is greater for youngsters, most of whom are still not eligible for vaccination because they are under the age of 18.

The vaccinations are now only accessible for children as young as 12 years old. Still, Pfizer and BioNTech have sought emergency use permission from the US FDA to make them available for younger children.

In the interim, several schools have relied on preventive measures to keep children safe, such as masking, distance, and testing, among other things.

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker intends to send 200 soldiers of the National Guard to help with Covid-19 testing in schools, according to the Boston Globe. On the other hand, experts maintain that vaccination is the most effective weapon in the battle against the epidemic.

Furthermore, certain areas are performing better than others in terms of economic development. According to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35 states have vaccinated and over half of their residents.

In comparison, five additional states, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and Massachusetts, have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds of their residents, respectively. In general, the statistics don’t seem as encouraging. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), just 56.5 percent of the US population has received a complete vaccination as of Tuesday night.

The Texas vaccination requirement restriction has left the hospital system “very dissatisfied.” Even though many experts and authorities are urging institutions to adopt vaccination requirements to safeguard workers, students, and consumers, others oppose such efforts. In an executive order signed on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas barred any entity from forcing people to be vaccinated against any diseases.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective, and it is our greatest protection against the virus,” Abbott stated. “However, the vaccination should always be given voluntarily and never be forced.”