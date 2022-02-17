The human body has a very complex system that runs throughout. Our body mainly relies on oxygen for several processes and for that breathing is necessary. Our body needs it for work, proper functioning of body systems, removing harmful toxins from our body, and so on.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure(CPAP) Machine- Not For the ’80s?

We are constantly breathing, even while sleeping. Breathing is vital for the human body, if not naturally then several machines are to be used. Breathing is also referred to as respiration meaning inhalation of air into the lungs through mouth and nose and exhalation of air mainly carbon dioxide.

Breathing is essential for the human body and carries several benefits and advantages as lowering your heart rate, regulating blood pressure, helping you relax, decreasing the release of the stress hormone cortisol.

Sleeping is another important function of the human body. Sleep can simply be defined as a state of rest with eyes shut. It is basically a state of relaxation of all the systems of the human body often with eyes shut.

Sleeping can be referred to as a process of healing and repairing heart and blood vessels. Hence, deficiency of sleep may lead to a variety of health issues such as the increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke.

Health should be given utmost importance, if you are healthy everything can be worked on. As we grow old, we face numerous problems with our health. The last stage of our lives that is considered to be above 65, is very crucial and health needs to be maintained.

Health maintained as this age can delay the onset of several health diseases or illnesses. The most common health issue noticed among this age group is lack of sleep and breathlessness.

If we do not get proper sleep, it may invite many other health issues and may affect our productivity during the day. Breathlessness is a leading cause of worry among many elderlies these days.

Many times sleep and breathing are liked. Aged people often face difficulties breathing while sleeping such a condition is termed obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). They feel like there’s a blockage to breathing while sleeping.

To help the elderly cope with breathlessness during sleep, a machine to help them breathe efficiently was made. This machine is called a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. This machine is a commonly prescribed device to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine provides a stream of air into a person’s airway through a mask and tube, preventing the airway blockage and allowing the person to breathe continuously and easily through sleep.

Basically, it delivers a continuous supply of oxygen to your body as you’re asleep. CPAP machine is highly useful as it carries several advantages such as improving your ability to sleep without waking up, lowering your risk of having a heart attack, stroke, or another cardiovascular event, helping lower your blood pressure, and so on.

The main used CPAP machine is for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). People among the 80’s category often face this and hence a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is prescribed. A test was conducted to find the difference between individuals of age 80 to observe how CPAP machines create a difference among the two groups.

However, it was noticed that the CPAP machine did not make much difference in the elderly above the age of 80. This age group suffers from a variety of illnesses and this might be a major cause for CPAP machines not making much difference.

Breathing disorders should be treated carefully and with the doctor’s order. Breathing and sleeping are two important functions of the human body and hence should be maintained.