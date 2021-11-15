The Dutch city of Utrecht will not be welcoming Santa Claus this year. Because he tested positive for the virus COVID-19, the ceremonial leader of the Carnival celebrations in Cologne, Germany, was forced to retire. It’s also being considered in Austria to quarantine people who haven’t had their vaccinations.

The Current Crisis In Western Europe Is Not Yet Resolved

A pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people worldwide has returned to areas of Western Europe, a place with relatively high vaccination rates and well-developed health care institutions, but where lockdown measures are nearly two years in the making.

Last week, an official with the World Health Organization said that Europe has returned to its original position as “the epicenter of the epidemic” after the region experienced a 10% increase in coronavirus mortality. Countries in Western Europe, including Germany and the UK, report some of the highest new case counts globally, even though outbreaks occurring in Russia and Eastern Europe have contributed considerably to the global increase in new cases.

Western Europe’s vaccination rates are all above 60%, although a considerable portion of the population remains unvaccinated. This is true even in countries like Portugal and Spain, which have vaccination rates that are even higher than 60%.

A senior clinical lecturer at Exeter University’s College of Medicine and Health, Dr. Bharat Pankhania, says that vaccination rates are on the rise. Unvaccinated persons, coupled with a return to socializing following the lockdown and the minor reduction in immunity for those who received their vaccinations months ago, are pushing increasing infection rates, he says.

Many Western European hospitals still have to cope with a rising number of COVID patients and backlogs of tests and procedures despite the immunization campaign’s efforts to alleviate some of the load. According to Johns Hopkins University data, even in countries with the most severe outbreaks in the region, fewer people died per person in the last four weeks than in the United States.

What’s at stake now is whether governments can slow this newest growth without resorting to harsh shutdowns that have wreaked havoc on economies, delayed education, and negatively harmed mental health. However, authorities can’t avoid all restrictions and must improve immunization rates as a result.

Experts at Edinburgh University believe that keeping people up in their residences is over because we now have techniques to control COVID screenings, vaccines, and treatments, Devi Sridhar tells the Edinburgh Evening Times. People are expected to do things like put on a mask as a result, and he hopes that they will.

A COVID pass is currently required in many European nations as confirmation of complete immunization, recovery from the virus, or a negative test result to gain access to facilities such as pubs and restaurants. It is possible for those who have been fully vaccinated to still become sick despite the fact that their chances of dying or being seriously unwell are much decreased, according to Pankhania.