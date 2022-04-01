Dan Stevens Wiki, Age, Wife, Height, Net Worth, Career 

Dan Stevens is a British actor who has appeared in several films. Stevens made his acting debut in the 2004 film “The Line of Beauty,” where he played a supporting part. He made his acting debut in the ITV production of “Downton Abbey” in 2009.

Lesser Known Facts About Dan Stevens Age, Career, Net Worth

Since then, Stevens has appeared in films like The Guest, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and The Man Who Invented Christmas. Dan Stevens is a person everyone might be interested to know more about him.

Early Life of Dan Steven:

On October 10, 1982, Dan Steven was born. Stevens was born in Wales and raised in the southeast of England, where he was adopted by teachers. Jason Andrew Stevens, his biological younger brother, was born in 1984 and was adopted by other parents.

Stevens received a scholarship at Tonbridge Institution, an elite school in Kent. After auditioning for the title part in Macbeth alongside his teacher, novelist Jonathan Smith, he became interested in play.

Stevens was a student at Cambridge’s Emmanuel College, where he majored in English Literature. While in Cambridge, Dan was a member of the Footlights, which included Tim Key, Stefan Golaszewski, and Mark Watson. In addition, he was a member of the Marlowe Society.

Director Peter Hall first noticed him during a Marlowe Society performance of Macbeth. Dan co-starred with Hall’s daughter, Rebecca Hall, in the lead role.

Age, Height, Weight of Dan Steven:

Dan, according to his religion, is an Englishman. Steven stands at around 183 cm tall and weighs approximately 90 kg (165lbs). He has light brown eyes as well. He is a 40-year-old man.

The Career of Dan Steven:

Since 2004, Dan Steven has worked professionally as an actor. He even made his television debut in Mary Shelley’s novel (1790), on the same TV series. ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ ‘The Romans in Britain,’ and ‘The Vortex,’ all from 2004, are also shown.

In ‘Downton Abbey,’ Dan landed yet another popular period character. As a result, he has received many prizes, including SAGA awards. He played Joey in the film Vamps,’ which was included in ‘The Fifth Estate,’ in 2012. He earned favorable reviews for his first leading part in a horror film, despite the film’s commercial failure.

In the same year, he co-starred in the directable film Night at the Museum with Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Robin Williams. In 2017, he starred in the film Beauty and the Beast as the Beast. Dan also gave voice to Hugo in the film Kip and the Awkward.

‘The Guest’ won the British Horror Movie Award in 2015 and 2014. He was nominated for a SAG Award for his work on “Downton Abbey” in 2013. In 2017, he was also recognized as ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Net Worth of Dan Steven:

Luxurious Dan Stevens has gained recognition due to his tireless efforts and vast travels. In 2022, the net worth of Dan Steven will be approximately $4 million.

Relationship Status of Dan Steven:

Stevens married South African jazz vocalist and music instructor Susie Hariet in 2009. Their three children are Willow Stevens, born in 2009, Eden Stevens, born in 2016, and Aubrey Stevens, born in 2012.

Rebecca Hall, an actress, adopts Willow, his young daughter. Stevens voted for Senator Bernie Sanders for President of the United States in the 2016 presidential election.