As the Trump supporters made a turmoil in the Capitol Building last week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser plans for extra security measures during the upcoming president Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Bowser asked for the District a pre-disaster declaration to allow for federal assistance.

DC Mayor Plans For Increased Security During Biden’s Inauguration

The mayor wrote a letter to the acting secretary of the U.S Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf to seek guarding for the ceremony.

In the letter, she said that the Presidential Inauguration on the 20th of January would require a very different approach than the previous inauguration given the chaos, injury, and death and death experienced in the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection.

The mayor asked in the letter to expand the period of the National Security Event up to the 24th of January so that she could ensure continual federal security during the inauguration ceremony as well as the following days.

She also asked in her letter for an intelligence and threat briefing daily during the extended period. She also put forward DHS for coordinating with the Defence Department, the Justice Department, Congress, and the Supreme Court in developing a security and federal deployment plan for all federal grounds.

According to Bowser, It is the federal government’s responsibility to secure federal property in such situations and consistent with established protocols and practices.

She added that D.C’s police force would be allowed to focus on its local mission if such a federal plan was established. Under the Stafford Act, the city was submitting a request for a pre-disaster declaration as well.

She said in the letter that her recommendations, ensuring security during the Presidential Inauguration are essential in demonstrating the nation’s collective resolve in promising the Constitutional transition of power when the Capital is in the days leading up to the event.

The stormed violations in the Capitol collapsed the sense of security around the grounds in DC. To assist the Capitol Police and other law enforcement over the next month, a security force was made up of over 6,000 National Guard troops from the six nearby states in Washington.

During the riot, five people were killed, including a U.S Capitol Police officer, while the Trump supporters were seeking to adverse the counting of the Electoral College vote and overturn Biden’s victory.

The insurrections carrying Trump’s false claims on the presidential election pushed past Capitol Police to gain access to the Capitol.

Biden and Kamala Harris, the Vice-President-elect would be taking the oath of office from the Capitol’s West Front.

Plans for the Presidential Inauguration events have been reshaped already by the surge of the pandemic and President Trump’s decision not to attend it.

However, the violence in the Capitol arose questions on the preparations to welcome a new administration after a hash election.