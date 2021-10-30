The number of people dying from Parkinson’s Disease in the US in the last 20 years has increased up to 63%, research reveals. The analysis also shows that men are prone to this progressive condition with no cure when compared to women. Furthermore, the rate of death from the disease is significantly higher among whites in comparison with people of other races.

The message, according to experts, is clear. There is a considerable increase in the number of people dying from Parkinson’s Disease in these 20 years. And we can no longer deny this as something related to aging.

Deaths Due To Parkinson’s Disease On The Rise In The US

According to a foundation working in the field, Parkinson’s Disease affects one in every 1000000 Americans. 6000000 people die from it across the globe.

A team of scientists studied the data U.S. National Vital Statistics System had gathered. They happened to notice that almost 480,000 Americans succumbed to Parkinson’s disease in the time period of 1999-2019.

The risk of death due to this condition increased 2.4% with every passing year in those two decades. It remained the same irrespective of gender or ethnicity. The trend remained the same both in the urban and rural populations across all States in the country.

This consistent increase came to such an extent that among 100000 every nine Americans were ill with the disease by 2019. 20 years earlier, the trend was five deaths for each 100000 Americans.

While the risk continued to go higher, men seemed more vulnerable when compared with women.

It increased to double the deaths among men than the same among women in 2019.

The level of estrogen is higher among women. That, according to experts, may boost motor control protecting them from this incurable condition.

The number of deaths among whites was the highest among different ethnicities; 9.7 for every 100000 patients with Hispanics just behind; 6.5% among 100000. Among the black people, it was 4.7% among the blacks.

The team observed that the higher instances of the condition came to notice among the whites because they have greater access to healthcare.

Researchers also acknowledge that they did not try to discover the reason for this consistent increase in the number of deaths. That is something that requires in-depth analysis.

They, however, have certain theories.

The increasing number of deaths maybe because of the increase in the number of people falling ill with the disease. They also cite several reasons for such an increase. Some among them include:

Contamination of the environment

Greater accuracy in determining the cause of death

Both of these may have a significant role in the increasing number of deaths because of this condition.

The findings, according to scientists, are not surprising. They have also observed that the number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease is on the rise as they age. This automatically leads to an increase in the number of deaths, they say.

Improvements in diagnosis are one of the factors that contribute to this rise in the number of deaths. Doctors of today are great at accurately diagnosing Parkinson’s disease.

Scientists need more data to thoroughly evaluate this trend. However, the numbers should not be a cause of concern for those suffering from the disease.

The headline may appear scary to a patient or a family with someone suffering from the condition. But studies like this help them understand more about the disease. And they can direct more resources into the field.

When scientists better understand the disease, they determine its impact on the community. This helps doctors improve their treatments and invent a cure. Ultimately, they may be able to prevent the disease.