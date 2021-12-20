The omicron and the Delta variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have caused another resurgence of cases of infection in the United States and have put the entire healthcare system under heavy strain. Hospitalizations have increased and there is once again a shortage of space. There is once again a request from the authorities for more Americans to get vaccinated as only 61% of Americans have been vaccinated so far.

Deceptive Videos Link Athlete Deaths To Covid 19 – Latest News

There was a lot of resistance to vaccination within the United States and governors of several states such as Florida and Texas even issued warnings to schools not to enforce mask mandates. To add to it all, there are videos of deaths due to other reasons being attributed to the side effects of vaccination.

Misinformation was so much that the death of a 17-year-old athlete due to cardiac arrest as far back as 2013 has been presented in a way to make it appear that the covid vaccination was somehow to blame.

This is an unfortunate incident as the athlete named Jake West died seven years before the pandemic even began so there is no question of the vaccine having played any role in his death.

Such videos tend to add credibility as they are based on actual true incidents but it is another story that they have very little to do with vaccines. Norbert Schwartz, a professor of psychology and marketing at the University of SouthernCalifornia, says that such presentations are highly effective in spreading misinformation and they are designed to use a strategy that casts doubt. It causes bypassing of critical analysis and capitalizes on emotion. The professor added that the video has been designed to nurture a feeling that the vaccines are risky.

The video in question creates a doubt even without saying anything directly. The video reportedly contains 50 shots of athletes collapsing at various stages and doctors and paramedics rushing to them in an eerie backdrop of haunting music and throbbing pulse beats. The presenter even states there is no proof that the vaccines have caused these cases of cardiac arrest while surreptitiously planting a seed of doubt in the minds of the public.

The reality is that medical emergency data of 2016 reveals that there had been as many as 23000 out of hospital pediatric cardiac arrests and that 4000 of them had been cases of prior cardiac history. Such observations prompted Doctor Jonathan Drezner, director of the Sports Cardiology sector of the University of Washington to clarify there is no scientific evidence that Covid 19 infection or the mRNA vaccines that have been developed subsequently, have increased sudden cardiac arrests, also known as SCA in young athletes in any way.

Doctor Dreznerpointed out that cardiac arrests have been occurring in children athletes during sports or exercises even in the past and had nothing to do with the vaccines.

There is, however, a risk of myocarditis which is a rare side effect from the administration of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that causes inflammation of heart muscles but the number of such side effects is too small to impact any decision on the vaccines in any way.

Dr. Jonathan Kim, a team cardiologist for the famous NBL, NFA, and NBA teams, also voices the same opinion as Dr. Drezner that cases of SCA have occurred before the start of the pandemic and may be observed after the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Malone, the person responsible for the controversial video has reportedly taken down the video after he claims to have learned that it was doctored. He also received a legal suit from the lawyer of the family of Jake West who was not happy with the way the name of their long-dead son had been dragged into this controversy.