As per the recommendations of the World Health Organization, more than one-third of the world’s population was under complete lockdown due to the arrival of COVID-19. People stayed at their homes because of the deadly coronavirus killing thousands of people every day. All this while, patients affected with some or the other diseases were in total discomfort.

A Decline Of Patients At Cardiac Rehabilitation Centres Noted During The Pandemic

They couldn’t go to clinics for their routine check-ups and in cases of urgency, they thought several times whether to go to hospitals or not, as these hospitals were full of covid infected people and nobody wanted to get sick with the virus. Similarly, the number of patients with heart diseases who came to rehabilitation centres decreased.

According to the BMJ’s clinical update advocating more virtual and domestic alternatives, the number of patients attending cardiac rehabilitation clinics saw a decline amidst the epidemic. These clinics’ goals include developing a plan to help the patients to regain strength, prevent the deterioration of their condition, reduce the risk of future heart problems, and improve health and quality of life. While the program is about 12 weeks long, the benefits can last for many years.

Doctors can recommend cardiac rehabilitation for any patient of any age who has had these diseases: heart failure, heart attack, heart valve surgery, coronary artery bypass, Arterial disease with persistent chest pain. Before the lockdown, around one lakh people were hospitalized with a heart attack.

Numerically speaking, about 200,000 people are detected with cardiac fail. In 2020, patients with myocardial infarction (acute coronary syndrome) were increased by forty percent. It is very important to help people who’ve either experienced a cardiac attack or heart failure to change their unhealthy lifestyle.

A new survey conducted by experts from the University of Glasgow, University of Exeter, and the University of New York showed that the amount of heart failure patients appearing in clinics in the United Kingdom has dropped by 10%. Many people at risk are protecting themselves, and many of these clinics are closed right now.

Compared with the same period last year, the use of heart and therapy services has dropped by 40% because of the lockdown. It was noticed, the number of people using home rehabilitation services increased more than 40% during the same period.

The plan is divided into three parts: First, Physical exercise and advice: Physical exercise can make our entire cardiovascular system work and provide us with the confidence to keep our heart healthy.

Second is, Health education: This includes dealing with risk factors such as smoking and diet sessions. Last is Counselling: The goal is to reduce stress levels that may have a negative impact on heart health.

Hasnain Dalal said: “These services can bring out major changes to lifestyle and decrease accidental hospitalizations, but during the pandemic, its use rate is very low, and it is still declining, leading to delays. Providing patients with the option of the clinic or home rehabilitation, or both can help increase the number of people who might join later.