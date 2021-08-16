An endemic virus means a virus that stays amidst the general population at a low frequency like the flu. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the delta variant will more likely turn into an endemic virus variety He has also served as the board member of various companies like Pfizer. He said true herd immunity may be impossible for new infections in the years ahead. He is of the firm opinion that delta will not be erased out completely. It will continue to stay and will turn into endemic illness during winter. Though its effects will not be as high as we are experiencing currently. This situation will exist and will not get better even with booster shots.

Delta Surge Looks Like An “Endemic” In US

Dr. Scott expects the new surge to be around October or November. As the US is a big country, the delta will continue to sweep across the country region by region. New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will be witnessing a surge in delta cases even if rates slow down in the south region. If cases start to pick up in the Northeast, Great Lakes region, and Pacific it is definitely going to occur when the schools are set to reopen. This happened last summer too.

CDC has given its final approval to commence the distribution of booster shots for people who had previously received Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations. For immunocompromised and people with low immunity, this will be a necessary dose.

The booster shot was approved by the CDC after unanimous voting and it was agreed that the booster shots must be prioritized for individuals undergoing organ transplantation, HIV, and cancer suffering patients.

According to data from the CDC individuals with a poor immune system were about 2.7% of the US but they accounted for 44% of COVID hospitalizations. Scott Gottlieb was of the opinion that administering booster shots will further move the US towards delta being endemic. Gottlieb also said the residents of the nursing homes must receive the booster shots as soon as possible as they are most vulnerable to infections of COVID. The nursing homes are filled with people with declining immunity and infection takes place rapidly here.

The current priority should be vaccination availability for those who are not even first-round vaccinated. Prioritizing booster shots may lead to Vaccine concentration only in wealthy countries and other countries may struggle hard to get their hands on vaccinations. The sooner we get close to the whole world getting vaccinated the risk of variants emerging reduces and we will be safe from viruses.

Timeline from Pandemic to Endemic phase

The viruses usually spread when there are individuals who are more susceptible and have ample contact with those infected. It is currently difficult to predict and provide an exact timeline of the shift from pandemic to endemic.

Booster shots and the frequency needed

The frequency of vaccination for some viruses like Influenza requires vaccination repeatedly because of its antigenic evolution. Some viruses like measles require once-in-a-lifetime vaccination usually in childhood which keeps the measles infection at bay.

Fully vaccinated individuals have been found to be transmitting the virus. Without booster shots it may be difficult to achieve herd immunity and the virus will continue to circulate. But the bottom line certainly looks like we should continue to live with the virus. If it follows the previous studies and examples COVID-19 will become less dangerous and more predictable. Previously Influenza which caused a lot of havoc was in circulation for almost four decades.

