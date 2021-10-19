According to international health organizations, the strategy to roll out Merck & Co.’s promising antiviral tablet to treat COVID-19 runs the danger of replicating the inequalities of vaccine distribution, which may result in the countries with the greatest need being placed at the back of the line once again.

According to the World Health Organization, just around 5 percent of Africa’s population is vaccinated, creating an immediate need for medicines that may keep people outside of hospitals. In contrast, most affluent countries have an immunization rate of more than 70 percent.

Demands For Access To The Merck COVID Pill From Low-Income Countries Are Growing

Merck submitted an application for emergency approval of the first tablet for COVID-19 on October 11 after a major clinical study found that the drug reduced hospitalizations as well as deaths by 50 percent. The medication, which was developed in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, may be approved as early as December.

The pharmaceutical company in the United States has taken the rare pandemic step of licensing multiple generic versions of its antiviral molnupiravir before the branded version of the medication was even approved for sale.

However, international health officials have stated that even this is not enough to ensure that the medicine reaches as many people in low- and middle-income countries as possible in sufficient numbers. They have also pointed out shortcomings and red tape within global organizations that can further slow distribution.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Merck expects to manufacture 10 million traditional of the tablet, which must be taken twice a day for five days this year and another 20 million the following year. Aside from that, it has entered into license agreements with eight Indian pharmaceutical companies, which would enable cheaper generic versions to be made available in 109 low – and – middle countries, including Africa, a step that international organizations see as a good concession.

Nonetheless, as wealthy nations secure supply agreements for molnupiravir – the United States has already committed to 1.7 million courses with just an option to purchase an additional 3.5 million courses by January 2023 at the cost of approximately $700 per course – concerns grow about who might be left out. Merck said that it has worked just on the technology transfer necessary to begin generic production, in contrast to vaccine manufacturers that have refused to waive patents or allow for the production of generic versions in order to increase supply.

The United Nations’ Access to the COVID-19 Accelerator program, which is tasked with purchasing the COVID-19 therapeutics for the poor financial countries, cited concerns that U.N. agencies were not moving fast enough to results achieve volumes of new potential treatments ahead of time, which included Merck’s drug.

Medicines Patent Pool, a public health group supported by the United Nations, has signed up 24 firms who are ready to manufacture the medicine provided Merck agrees to extend the licenses it now has.

It is not known how many generic tablets will be accessible or when they will become available. Licensees in India, including the pharmaceutical companies AurobindoPharma and Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and well as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, refused to give information on their manufacturing plans.