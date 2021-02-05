California district’s U.S Representative Ro Khanna urged the Biden administration to plan a new Covid strategy that provides vaccines in single doses instead of a delayed second dose.

On Wednesday he sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky and also to the Covid task force coordinator Jeffrey Zients requesting them to work with the CDC Committee Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to collect data regarding the effectiveness of the single-dose vaccine.

Democratic Rep. Against Biden’s Two-dose Covid-19 Strategy

He wrote that if there is medical proof that supports the effects of a single dose vaccine, it would help in easier administration, double the vaccine numbers, and reduce infection cases in the future.

Khanna is said to be the first lawmaker to publicly call on the Biden administration to consider a change in the covid strategy.

Currently, there is no data to proves that single shots of Moderna and Pfizer provide complete immunity against the coronavirus.

In the previously conducted vaccine trials, the recipients of multiple doses of both vaccines were found to be more immune to the virus for 3-4 weeks.

But since they were provided with multiple doses, it is unclear how long would a single dose’s effects last.

Both Moderna and Pfizer had arranged for a two-dose strategy as their previous studies show that it provides a longer period of immunity.

A few public health experts have also agreed with Khanna’s single does strategy.

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm stated that considering the rising cases especially in the incoming weeks, it is essential to provide one-dose vaccines to individuals especially those aged 65 and above.

He had previously advised the Biden administration on Sunday’s ‘Meet the Press’ where he talked about the increase in covid cases and deaths which is expected soon considering the massive spread of new variants.

Various medical universities have also previously acknowledged the single-dose strategy.

Whereas other health experts strongly disagree with this measure.

Director of Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and infectious disease physician Dr. Paul Offit stated that since people are granted a sufficient time period before the intake of the second vaccine dose, they end up skipping it which is why it is necessary to implement the single-dose criteria as soon as possible.

But the Biden government stated on Monday that they refuse to change their covid strategy and will continue with the multiple doses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stated that they agree with Biden’s two-dose strategy as individuals who took the first dose will always be prioritized first for the second dose and that no dose is left wasted or unused.

Khanna said to USA TODAY that people have a false sense of security after getting the first dose and with the rising cases it is crucial to implement the single-dose vaccine.