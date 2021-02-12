With the Senate impeachment of President Donald Trump entering the second day, Democrats sought to connect new security footage and police radio and audio revealed of the insurrection of January 6 to Trump’s repeated claims of election fraud, CNN reported.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager said he told them to “fight like hell” and they brought us hell that day, kicking off the White House’s presentation.

The evidence will show you that ex-President Trump was no innocent bystander, he said. He added the evidence will show that he clearly incited the January 6 insurrection.

Democrats Reveal Shocking Footage Of 6 January Insurrection During Second Day Of Trump’s Impeachment Trial

He said that the footage would show that Donald Trump surrendered his role as commander-in-chief and acted as the inciter-in-chief of a dangerous insurrection.

CNN reported some key moments from the second day of the trial:

In one security video played by the House impeachment managers, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman was seen running as the mob started entering the Capitol. The footage showed Goodman passing Mit Romney and redirecting him from the rioters’ path. He then continues to the first floor to respond to the breach and divert the mob from lawmakers.

After the video was played, Romney told reporters that it was obviously very troubling and that he had not known he had come that close to the rioters.

He added, it tore one’s heart and brought tears to one’s eyes. He added that was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional.

Romney said he looked forward to thanking Goodman andwas seen speaking with him in the Senate chamber on Wednesday evening.

Goodman, who is now acting deputy Senate sergeant-at-arms, had already been hailed as a hero after he was seen guiding the violent mob away from the Senate chamber in an earlier video. Then-Vice President Mike Pence had been conducting the ceremonial counting of the 2020 electoral votes there.

It was revealed for the first time Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was evacuated entirely from the US Capitol complex to a secure off-site location.

Del. Stacey Plaskett, one of the impeachment managers said they knew from the rioters themselves that if they had found Speaker Pelosi, they would have killed her.

The Democrats showed how rioters were calling out for Pelosi while moving through the Capitol’s halls. They then showed new security footage in which Pelosi’s staffers were seen barricading themselves in a conference room. Not long after, the rioters entered her suite of offices, and attempted to forcibly open the door where the aides were in hiding.

One of the insurrectionists who ransacked Pelosi’s office could be seen with a stun gun in photos shown by Plaskett.

The new security footage also showed how close the rioters had come to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and security detail.

The footage showed Schumer and his security detail walking up a ramp when they are forced to quickly change directions and turn back. Capitol Police officers could be seen shutting the door behind Schumer and keeping it shut by leaning against it.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat serving as one of the House impeachment managers said they came within just yards of the rioters.

The footage also showed for the first time the evacuation of the vice president during the insurrection as rioters breached the Capitol, looking for him.

In the footage Pence and his family can be seen moving down a set of stairs. The video showed Pence turning around, as the rioters spread throughout the building, Plaskett said.

Plaskett said as the rioters reached the top of the stairs, they were within 100 feet of where the vice president was sheltering with his family. She added, they were just feet away from one of the doors to his chamber.