Top Things To Know About Dennis Quaid And Wife Laura, See More About Their Age, Early Life, Net Worth

On Monday, April 11, Dennis Quaid and his wife Laura Savoie attended the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, making a rare red-carpet appearance together.

In June 2022, after two years of dating, Quaid and Savoie exchanged vows in Santa Barbara, California, where they met. The CMT Awards marked the duo’s first red carpet appearance in three years, and it was well-deserved.

He’s dressed in a silver coat with a black lapel, a black V-neck shirt, black pants, and blue-gray boots as a 68-year-old veteran actor. Dressed in all-black attire: Savoie, 29, was dressed in a spaghetti strap shirt and flared slacks when she was photographed.

She wore delicate silver jewelry for accessories and parted her blonde hair down the center to create a V-shaped part. Dennis Quaid is a well-known actor and musician, best known for his appearances in Breaking Away, Innerspace, Dragonheart, The Rookie, and Value Point, among other films.

Early Life:

Laura Savoie, Denis Quaid’s wife, was born on February 21, 1993, in the Missouri city of Kansas City. She studied accounting at Pepperdine University in California, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Savoie is returning to the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, where she previously got her Master’s in Accountancy degree in 2015. She also served as the Class Legacy Leader and the Vice President of the Accountancy Association during her time at the university.

Savoie also finished a brief MBA program as part of his travels in Brazil and Chile. In addition to being a teaching assistant, she is also a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business.

Age:

Laura, 29, and Dennis, 68, are married.

Wife and children:

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie made their relationship public on May 14, 2019, when they went to Craig’s, West Hollywood, for dinner.

The couple had been dating for some months at the time. In October of this year, they decided to get married, and it will take place in Santa Barbara in June of next year.

Marriage ceremonies in Hawaii were initially scheduled for April 2020 but have now been postponed.

The outbreak of COVID-19, on the other hand, necessitated a change in the original strategy. The newlyweds were married in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

In the presence of only a pastor, they exchanged Bulgari rings and took traditional wedding vows. For Savoie and Dennis, a 39-year age difference has never been a source of contention.

Meg Ryan (1991-2001), Kimberly Buffington (2004-2018), and PJ Soles are all ex-spouses of actor Ryan Reynolds (1978-1983).

He has a 29-year-old son named Jack from his previous marriage to Ryan and twin daughters named Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace from his last marriage to Buffington, all of whom are 14 years old.

The actor has described his fourth marriage as “certain” and has been outspoken about his determination to make this one last.