Denounce Abortion Ruling, Stars On BET Awards Stage

Big names like Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Jazmine Sullivan used the BET Awards stage to vehemently denounce the Supreme Court’s recent ruling eliminating women’s constitutional protection for abortion.

“Black Excellence” On BET Awards

In her opening remarks as the show’s emcee on Sunday, Henson spoke encouragingly about “Black achievement” before discussing the court’s recent decision to overturn the important Roe v. Wade decision. After Lizzo performed her hit “About Damn Time” to start the show, the actor entered the stage.

It’s high time we addressed the issue of guns having more rights than women. It’s an unhappy day in America,” Henson said, thanking Lizzo and Live Nation for their recent $1 million donations to Planned Parenthood from tour earnings.

“A weapon that can kill has more influence than a woman who, if she so chooses, can give life.”

Before introducing the contenders for best female R&B/pop artist, Janelle Monae raised her middle finger in the direction of the Supreme Court. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, her speech was met with a standing ovation.

The singer also paid tribute to the LGBTQ+ community and said, “These artists are doing art on our own terms, claiming our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unabashedly in a world that seeks to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my body.” You Supreme Court, in plain terms. I am aware that we should be celebrating right now. We should celebrate our creativity by defending our rights and the ideals we believe in, especially at this time.

Monae then declared Sullivan the category’s winner before pleading with males to support women.

It’s a challenging time for us, added Sullivan. “I want to address the men specifically: We need you all. We need all of you to speak out—to speak out with us, to speak out for us. You should be standing if you’ve ever benefited from a woman making one of the hardest decisions of her life—choosing to end a pregnancy. Not just women are affected by this. This is a universal problem.

