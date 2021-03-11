DentaFend is an all-natural tooth and gum health supplement made from a unique blend of plant extracts and probiotics. This formula was created by Dr. Michel, a retired health practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in researching alternative natural medicine to replace drugs. It is considered to be highly effective in treating problems like Periodontitis, and can naturally rejuvenate your gums and repair your teeth. DentaFend review will address everything you need to know about this unique supplement including its ingredients, benefits, dosage, price details, and much more.

DentaFend Reviews – Ingredients, Benefits, Side Effects Revealed!

Now, tooth and gum problems affect a lot of people. In fact, 64 million Americans suffer from some sort of gum disease according to the CDC. And even though it may seem common and not that serious, those suffering from later stages of tooth and gum problems know how expensive gum grafts, root canals, and surgeries can be, not to mention the excruciating pain.

So if you are wondering if DentaFend is the affordable solution for your oral health problems, scroll down DentaFend reviews to find the answers to all your questions.

Product Name DentaFend Category Dental Health Main Benefits Help rejuvenate your gums and teeth and bring relief from problems like bleeding gums, painful infections, bad breath, and even Periodontitis Ingredients Bentonite Clay, Flaxseed, Oat Bran and much more Administration Route Oral Dosage Instruction Take 1 pill a day Result 3 to 4 months Alcohol Warning No Restrictions Side Effects No Major Side Effects reported Quantity 60 Capsules per bottle Price $69 Money-Back Guarantee 60 days Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

What Is DentaFend?

DentaFend is a 100% natural dietary supplement in the form of easy-to-swallow capsules, that promises to help rejuvenate your gums and teeth and bring relief from problems like bleeding gums, painful infections, bad breath, and even Periodontitis.

DentaFend supplement is the result of the efforts of Dean Dent, a Biology Teacher, and Dr. Michel, a retired health practitioner with 20 years of research experience.

What distinguishes DentaFend from other oral health supplements in the market is that fights the root cause of gum disease and tooth decay – a dangerous toxin that swims in your bloodstream and settles at the bottom of your teeth roots – rather than fighting the symptoms. More than 87,000 people have found the supplement helpful.

DentaFend Ingredients

DentaFend capsule is made by combining a unique blend of powerful herbs, nutrients, and probiotics that include:

🍀 Bentonite Clay

Bentonite is an absorbent swelling clay consisting of mostly montmorillonite and is formed from the weathering of volcanic ash in seawater. Bentonite clay acts like a molecular sponge that absorbs toxins and neutralizes bacteria and other impurities from your mouth and the surface of your teeth. It is also believed to help eliminate bad breath.

🍀 Flaxseed

Flax, also known as linseed, is a flowering plant cultivated as a food and fiber crop in the temperate regions of the world. Flaxseeds are an extremely powerful antioxidant that fights dangerous toxins in the blood and clears the path for teeth and gum rejuvenation. They contain substances called lignans which help decrease inflammation and even regulate blood sugar levels.

🍀 Oat Bran

The oat is a species of cereal grain grown for its seed. Oat Bran is the outer layer of the oat groat, which sits just beneath the inedible hull. It is a piece of the grain that is high in soluble fiber, promoting healthy digestion, lowering blood cholesterol, and reducing the risk of certain diseases. Oat Bran also helps stop bleeding and inflammation on the gums.

🍀 Black Walnut

Black Walnut or the Juglans Nigra is a species of walnut native to Northern America. Black Walnuts are rich in ellagitannins which have anti-inflammatory and free-radical-fighting properties. It also has anti-bacterial properties that help keep our teeth and gums clean and healthy, remove plaque and strengthen the enamel.

🍀 Apple Pectin

Apple pectin is a type of soluble fiber found naturally in apples. Pectin is used as a source of fiber and can also help with problems like constipation and diarrhea. It is used in DentaFend for its rejuvenation and regeneration properties.

🍀 Prune Extract

A prune is a dried plum of any cultivar. It has 64% carbohydrates and is used as a laxative due to the sorbitol content of the dietary fiber. Prune contains a good balance of various nutrients such as Calcium, Carotene, Iron, Magnesium, and Potassium and can rejuvenate your teeth and gums.

🍀 Psyllium Husk

Psyllium is the common name for several types of plants in the genus Plantago. It is known to lower blood cholesterol levels and blood glucose levels. In addition to these benefits, Psyllium Husk is also believed to help rejuvenate your gums and teeth.

🍀 Aloe Vera Leaf Extract

Aloe Vera is a cactus-like plant that grows wild in tropical, semi-tropical, and arid climates around the world and is cultivated for its medicinal uses. Aloe Vera has strong anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral properties. It contains antioxidants known as polyphenols, that help inhibit the growth of certain bacteria that can cause infections.

🍀 Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Acidophilus is a natural probiotic that fights toxins in your body and keeps your immune system strong. It produces an enzyme called lactase that breaks down lactose, a sugar found in milk, into lactic acid.

🍀 Glucomannan (From Konjac Root)

Glucomannan is a water-soluble polysaccharide that is considered a dietary fiber. Glucomannan is extracted from two rare species of Konjac, a plant found in Southeast Asia. It is clinically proven to work well with your teeth and is also believed to help lower cholesterol levels and induce weight loss.

What Benefits Can You Expect?

All the ingredients used in the DentaFend supplement are sourced from nature and naturally come with a horde of benefits. Here are some of the major benefits:

✔️ Rejuvenates Gums and Teeth

✔️ Eliminates Bad Breath

✔️ Stops Bleeding and Inflammation on Gums

✔️ Removes Plaque, Tartar, and Strengthens Enamel

✔️ Prevents Growth of Bacteria

Does DentaFend Capsules Have Any Side Effects?

DentaFend is made from the purest and highest quality natural ingredients and is reported to have no side effects. Each capsules of DentaFend is non-GMO and is also diabetic-friendly.

Besides, the DentaFend supplement is manufactured in an FDA-approved facility using the latest technology and equipment. So you can trust that each bottle of the supplement that comes out of the facility meets the highest standards in terms of quality.

DentaFend Supplement Dosage And How To Use It?

The recommended DentaFend dosage is to take 1 pill a day, as a dietary supplement. To get the best results, doctors suggest that you should take the DentaFend pills twenty to thirty minutes before a meal, with 8 ounces of water. You could also use the supplement as directed by a healthcare professional.

Each bottle of the DentaFend supplement contains a full 30 days supply of 30 DentaFend capsules. It is recommended that the DentaFend pills should be consumed every single day without intermittent breaks at least for three to four months to get the best results.

How Long Will DentaFend Take To See Results?

You will start seeing subtle changes in your oral health within the first few weeks of using the DentaFend supplement. This shows that your body has begun to absorb the nutrients in the DentaFend.

However, there are no shortcuts when it comes to oral hygiene. So complete results could take a longer time. And of course, no two people are the same, so it really depends on how quickly your body responds to the ingredients used in the DentaFend capsules.

But you can be sure that there will be results because the manufacturer offers a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee if it doesn’t.

How Long Will The Results Stay?

How long the result stays seems to depend on how consistently you use the DentaFend supplement. The longer you use the supplement without breaks, the longer the results seem to last.

However, it is also quite evident from survey data and customer reviews that the results diminish over time if the supplement is taken irregularly or inconsistently. Besides, Dr. Michels and Dean Dent both recommend that you take the supplement for at least 90 days if you want to see complete results.

How Much Does DentaFend Cost?

Thanks to a deal between Dean Dent and his manufacturing partner, the DentaFend supplement is now available at a discounted price. According to the official website, this is a limited period offer and will be available only till stocks last.

As per the conditions of the discount offer, you now get a single bottle of DentaFend Capsules for just $69 and a small shipping fee. This bottle contains 60 capsules and will last you for a month.

However, you can get even better discounts if you choose either of the multiple-bottle packs.

The 6-bottle doctor-recommended pack gives you the best value since you’ll be getting each bottle of DentaFend Capsules for just $49. This means you’ll be paying a total of $294 for a full 180 day supply and free U.S. shipping included.

You could alternatively choose to get the 3-bottle pack. With this deal, you get a 90-day supply of DentaFend capsules for $177. This means you’ll get each bottle of the supplement for $59. You get free U.S. shipping with this deal too.

Even though each deal has its own merits, I would recommend you get one of the multi-bottle packs since you have to take the supplement for at least three months anyway to get the best results.

Here are the DentaFend price deals at a glance:

1 bottle for $69 + shipping charges – 30 days supply

3 bottles for $177 ($59 per bottle) + Free shipping – 90 days supply

6 bottles for $294 ($49 per bottle) + Free shipping – 180 days supply

Where To Buy DentaFend?

The only place to get the DentaFend is the official product website. The website is easy to navigate and once you choose the package you want, you’ll be taken to the secure checkout page where you can fill in your information and make the payment. Once your order is confirmed, your package of DentaFend will be shipped to your doorstep.

However, take extra care when you are purchasing the DentaFend supplement as many fake websites are trying to trick people and steal their money by selling products with the same or similar names.

The number of such websites has only increased during the pandemic. So make sure you get the DentaFend supplement only from the official website.

You can use the link I have shared with DentaFend review to buy the DentaFend capsules from the official website, just to be sure.

My Verdict On DentaFend Reviews

Are you tired of the sleepless nights with swollen gums and toothache, and the constant visits to the dentist?

Then, the DentaFend supplement might well be the solution for you. If you are experiencing bad breath, bleeding gums, and severe toothache, DentaFend could help you with that too.

As I have already mentioned in this DentaFend review, this supplement is considered effective in treating problems like gingivitis and periodontitis as it targets the root cause of the problem – the toxins in the bloodstream. So it’s no surprise that hundreds of customers seem to have found positive results with DentaFend.

DentaFend is 100% natural, clinically tested to be safe, and is reported to have no side effects. Besides, you are covered by a 60-day, no-questions-asked, 100% money-back guarantee, which means there are zero risks involved.

So I’d say DentaFend is surely worth a shot.