In Florida, COVID-19 is exploding at an alarming rate, ravaging the state’s young population and shattering records. Since the beginning of the year, there has been a significant increase in state hospitalizations related to COVID-19 cases in Florida because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. According to a survey by the Florida Hospital Association, 68% of hospitals are expecting a critical shortfall of staff by next week. Individuals between the ages of 20 and 39 account for the majority of newly discovered cases in Florida. These are the least vaccinated age groups in the state.

Despite A COVID Surge in Florida, Texas Is Bringing In Additional Nurses.

Additionally, well-nourished young adults, many in need of oxygen, are crowding the wards of hospitals throughout the state. There were 36% of Florida’s deaths in the past week among people under age 65, compared to 17% among adults 65 and older. The state also experienced a COVID surge during the same time last year.

In West Melbourne, Florida, a 30-year-old woman named Kristen McMullen died previously this month – a week after giving birth to a baby girl by emergency c-section.

151,415 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state’s health department last week, setting a record. COVID Data Tracker for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that in Wisconsin, 24 869 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, an all-time high.

As of last week, more than 150 deaths a day have been reported in Florida from COVID-19. There were more than 1,000 reported deaths this week, up from 600 reported last week. With the latest death toll, there have been 40,766 Coronavirus deaths counted by the state health department.

Every day, we wonder what could possibly go wrong. Worst. Indeed, it does, tweeted Scripps Research Translational Institute founder and director Eric Topol.

In the U.S., an estimated 36.66 million COVID-19 cases have been reported, and there have been 621,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University study. The total number of cases and deaths worldwide exceeds 206.5 million. The CDC reports that 50.5% of the population in the US has been fully immunized, or more than 167.6 million Americans.

Click Here To Know More About: customer reviews on Dentitox Pro

In other news: