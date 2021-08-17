In Florida, COVID-19 is exploding at an alarming rate, ravaging the state’s young population and shattering records. Since the beginning of the year, there has been a significant increase in state hospitalizations related to COVID-19 cases in Florida because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. According to a survey by the Florida Hospital Association, 68% of hospitals are expecting a critical shortfall of staff by next week. Individuals between the ages of 20 and 39 account for the majority of newly discovered cases in Florida. These are the least vaccinated age groups in the state.
Despite A COVID Surge in Florida, Texas Is Bringing In Additional Nurses.
Additionally, well-nourished young adults, many in need of oxygen, are crowding the wards of hospitals throughout the state. There were 36% of Florida’s deaths in the past week among people under age 65, compared to 17% among adults 65 and older. The state also experienced a COVID surge during the same time last year.
In West Melbourne, Florida, a 30-year-old woman named Kristen McMullen died previously this month – a week after giving birth to a baby girl by emergency c-section.
151,415 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state’s health department last week, setting a record. COVID Data Tracker for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that in Wisconsin, 24 869 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, an all-time high.
As of last week, more than 150 deaths a day have been reported in Florida from COVID-19. There were more than 1,000 reported deaths this week, up from 600 reported last week. With the latest death toll, there have been 40,766 Coronavirus deaths counted by the state health department.
Every day, we wonder what could possibly go wrong. Worst. Indeed, it does, tweeted Scripps Research Translational Institute founder and director Eric Topol.
In the U.S., an estimated 36.66 million COVID-19 cases have been reported, and there have been 621,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University study. The total number of cases and deaths worldwide exceeds 206.5 million. The CDC reports that 50.5% of the population in the US has been fully immunized, or more than 167.6 million Americans.
In other news:
- It has been decided that about 2.7 million people with severely weakened immune systems will be eligible for a third dose of COVID-19, the CDC announced Friday. On Thursday, the FDA decided to include extra shots for people who were immunocompromised. However, the CDC was left to determine exactly who would need them.
- There are now 2,500 nurses in Texas battling the latest COVID-19 outbreak.
- Following two weeks in which hundreds of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19, one Southeast Georgia county has suspended all in-person classes until Sept. 7.
- COVID-19 transmission is widespread across the United States, including in some COVID hot spots, so face masks are becoming more difficult to find across the country.
- Unvaccinated people may be obligated to absorb a larger share of their medical costs as employers mandate vaccination and insurance companies look at ways to charge unvaccinated people more.
- The assistant coach of Memphis basketball’s 2021 Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament has told Larry Brown that he had contracted COVID-19 at the event.
- Since July 1, the average number of COVID-19 infections has increased by 700% week-over-week in the United States. In late June, new cases of hepatitis C were at an all-time low with an average of 10,000 per day. Averaging between 125,000 and 135,000 a day today.
- Since the delta variant is highly contagious, pediatric cases of COVID-19 are soaring, and experts agree that everyone should be vaccinated, including adults and older children. They also recommend wearing masks during home visits and at school.