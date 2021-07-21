The pandemic robbed Harrison Maurus of hearing his mother cheer “good lifting” as he showed off his strength at this year’s Games, a distinct voice among a crowd that would typically number hundreds to thousands.

Maurus’ parents have visited many of his competitions in person since his first meet in 2012. A complication has arisen, however: Foreign and local Olympic spectators are prohibited from attending the Tokyo games due to safety concerns arising from the Covid-19 virus.

Developing Endurance And Achieving Your Goals: 6 Tips

The ability of Harrison Maurus to bounce back from the disappointment of the Olympics’ postponement after a week of camping with a Team USA member is part of what makes his parents less concerned about how he will handle the Games without his support network on July 23.

Harrison will walk up the platform when he gets on the platform and is introduced. Maurus’ father, Jim, told CNN that despite wearing glasses, his son could see the crowd and the setup. Whenever he goes to lift, though, he takes off his glasses, and he says, “I can’t see the crowd, and I just want to do my job.”

Megan M. Buning said that stress management relies heavily on social support, but we can train our minds to focus on the task at hand even when situations are unexpected. The Interdisciplinary Center for Athletic Coaching at Florida State University, as well as the Association for Applied Sport Psychology, have approved her as a mental performance consultant. You can improve your endurance by following the six simple steps below, according to those who have worked with athletes and coaches on endurance:

1. Establish clear, measurable goals

According to FSU coach: Interdisciplinary Center for Athletic Coaching director Timothy Baghurst, setting targets for yourself is crucial to building endurance.

In his book “Coaching for Sports Performance,” Baghurst describes how to clarify your goals while avoiding giving up by applying the SMARTS method. The SMART goal setting system describes Objectives that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Timing the objectives, and Self-defined. As an example, running a marathon is specific, but “I want to get fit” isn’t.

Choosing to run the marathon within a certain number of minutes is measurable while saying that you want to do your best is relative. It should not be 100% realistic or easy to accomplish your goal.

Baghurst says you can tell how relevant your goal is by determining how your lifestyle and your career goals affect the goal. The timing of your goal refers to the time you want it to be achieved.

Baghurst characterized motivation as self- and external-motivated. People’s approval, prizes, money, and trophies are intrinsic motivators. Motivation from within, however, is what motivates you to succeed in achieving a goal, such as greater self-esteem, for example.

It is more important to rely on intrinsic motivation than on extrinsic motivation when extrinsic motivation fades. In addition, writing what these factors mean to you is a better way to remember them, according to Buning.

2. Share your goals with others

Baghurst believes that telling others about your goals motivates them by making them accountable.

Considering that he does not tell other people about the goal, the sacrifice is not too big for him. He supposed that my colleagues would ask me about my marathon plans if he told them he was going to run one in November, and that’d make him more accountable, said Baghurst.

3. Identify both challenges and successes

Visualization, Baghurst said, is a “massive” technique used in sports – using images to visualize what one wants to achieve, identifying potential roadblocks, and picturing oneself overcoming them. He said that most people focus only on success. We are unprepared for challenges if we have not imagined or anticipated them, Baghurst said.

4. Practicing mindfulness

In Buning opinion, entering a situation with the wrong mindset can make a difference between failure and fortune. One way to reframe those fixed, negative beliefs into a growth mindset is through mindfulness practice. Buning advised thinking “I have a problem. What can I do to improve?” in place of telling yourself that you aren’t very good at a game of tennis serve.

5. Set up a reminder

Even under stress, athletes can have a difficult time remembering their plans and goals, Buning and Baghurst stated. Wearing clothing or bracelets that have motivational quotes or pictures on them have been among the things they have done, such as sticking up a picture of a medal on their bathroom mirror, their fridge, or their wall.

6. Recalibrate when necessary

We lose our sense of destiny when we don’t have control over what we’re trying to accomplish, Baghurst said. If you normally get picked up by your friends to go to the gym, but one day they are unable to, you can keep your head up by focusing on what you can do. Baghurst said, “Will you suggest an alternative to exercise?”.

