The COVAX program was launched to accelerate the research and manufacturing process of vaccines and make easy and equal access to the tests and treatments for Covid-19 by all the Nations, both rich and poor. COVAX is partnered with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (Gavi), World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF. In America, The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is the recognized agent for COVAX.

Developing Nations To Get Covid Vaccines Through COVAX Program

The COVAX program plays a significant role during this global pandemic when many people have lost their lives and still suffer more. The program tends to bring the crisis under control and persuade economic growth. The elimination of pandemics will undoubtedly curb various other crises like shortages of medical staff and health care workers and open up schools and offices to give a break to the from-home concept.

Recently, the World Health Organization has included the new vaccine from the Serum Institute named CovovaxTMunder their portfolio to increase the rate of vaccination among the population of under-developed countries. The World Health Organization and its partners facilitate expediting the importing and administering process of the vaccine across all the countries.

Dr. Mariangela Simao, Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products at World Health Organization, commented that the vaccine is the only tool to fight against the various emerging variants of Covid-19 and remain healthy and alive during this pandemic crisis.

The inclusion of the vaccine CovovaxTMwas done after quality and safety review and risk management access and inspection of manufacturing site by Drug Controller General of India. Only after successful assessment for the vaccine quality and manufacturing process has it been concluded that the vaccine’s risks outweigh its benefits and thus meet the standard of the World Health Organization for use globally.

The World Health Organization requests citizens to demand their government and pharmaceutical companies share the resources globally to fight and end the pandemic cycle by restricting the mushrooming of any new variants. They also stated that the end of the pandemic would be the start of economic recovery.

The Pan American Health Organization worked in collaboration with the World Health Organization and its partners to launch the COVAX program in America, which includes the worst-hit places of Latin America and the Caribbean. The Pan American Health Organization worked with the member states to get the required vaccine to achieve immunization goals.

The Pan American Health Organization helps countries to know the financial, legal, and regulatory requirements of COVAX. They ensure that the immunization program is carried out in the country safely. They take the initiative to identify the target population in America where the vaccine is urgently required. The active participation in managing and coordinating logistics for the countries in America.

The International development minister for Germany, Svenja Schulze, expressed her interest to assist COVAX by aiding more resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. She has planned to help developing countries by agreeing with manufacturers to produce vaccines with licenses.

Under this program, Rwanda will receive 1.1 million Covid-19 vaccines, which have been shipped on 15 January 2022. The World Health Organization, however, claims that vaccination drives are still pending in a few countries out of its 194 member states.

The goal of the COVAX program is to provide doses to 20% of the population. It aims to provide the doses as soon as possible since few developing countries have rejected around 100 million Covid vaccines distributed under the program COVAX due to its expiry date. It is also targeted to raise the global economic curve and bring back the momentum in the market.