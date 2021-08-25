According to the findings of recent research, it may one day be feasible to develop a multi-purpose vaccination that would protect people against any future COVID-19 variations. The root of the problem may be traced back to a coronavirus crisis that occurred almost two decades ago.

A New Study Encourage For The Development Of A “Dream” Vaccine Against All Covid Variants

People who had been infected with SARS during the initial coronavirus epidemic in 2003 responded with an extremely strong immune response when given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine almost two decades later,

According to the findings of the study. In addition to being effective against all known COVID-19 variations, the antibodies they generated were also effective against animal coronaviruses that may one day make the transition to humans.

A novel strategy for the development of next-generation vaccines has emerged as a result of the study, according to Lin-Fa Wang, a senior researcher in Singapore with the Duke-NUS Medical School’s Emerging Infectious Diseases Program. “Not only will this strategy aid in the control of the current COVID-19 pandemic, but it may also prevent or reduce the risk of future pandemics caused by related viruses, Wang said.

Wang and his colleagues compared the immunological response that the Pfizer vaccination elicited in three distinct groups of individuals: eight SARS survivors, ten healthy persons, and ten people who survived COVID-19 infection as part of the research. In 2003, the first case of SARS was discovered in Asia. In order to control the worldwide epidemic of SARS, the coronavirus that causes it, SARS-CoV-1, spread to more than two dozen nations on four continents before being contained.

Previous SARS infection, the researchers hypothesized, could result in a distinct immune response from the Pfizer vaccine, which protects individuals against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, also known as the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the findings, it found out that the SARS survivors had the strong immune response of the three groups studied. In a study of 10 distinct coronaviruses, which included COVID-19 variations and animal coronaviruses, they were the only ones who were able to generate antibodies that were protective against all of them.

According to the journal, the results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on August 19. Two infectious disease specialists who were not involved in the study expressed their optimism about the findings. The Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Greg Poland, the creator of the Vaccine Research Group, said that they were able to generate extremely wide spectrum and high-level neutralizing antibodies against a very broad variety of coronaviruses, which was both intriguing and remarkable. Dr. AmeshAdalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in Baltimore, said that the research demonstrated that vaccinations may act in conjunction with illnesses to provide significant protection.

As Adalja pointed out, the findings of the research demonstrate that immunity accumulates over time and that immunity produced by vaccination and natural infection combine synergistically to provide individuals with very strong protection, not just against COVID-19 but also against other coronaviruses. According to Wang and the other researchers, all of the coronaviruses under consideration in this study depend on a common enzyme known as ACE-2 to enter human cells. SARS, COVID-19, and animal coronaviruses are examples of such pathogens. The researchers hypothesized that vaccines targeted at inhibiting that enzyme during viral infections might possibly protect against any new COVID-19 variations as well as any future coronaviruses.

The idea of developing a vaccine that contains enough antigens to cover a broad range of coronaviruses, comparable to the ongoing search for an all-purpose flu vaccine, is considered to be a kind of immunological Holy Grail, according to Poland, who compared it to the continuing search for an all-purpose flu vaccine. But Poland cautioned that this was a small study and that much more research would be required before the idea could be implemented in the form of a new vaccine.

