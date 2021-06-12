The U.S. notably saw an increase in the death rates caused by diabetes and heart diseases as well as some other common killers in the year .2020. Experts believe one big reason may be that many people with serious symptoms of those ailments symptoms made the mistake of staying away from the hospital for fear of catching the coronavirus. The death rates which were posted online this week by the federal health authorities added to the growing evidence that the number of lives that were lost directly or indirectly to the coronavirus in the U.S. is far greater than the officially reported Covid-19 death toll of nearly 600,000 in 2020-21.

Most researchers know that the year 2002 is the deadliest in the history of the U.S. as concerns covid 19 infections and deaths. However, the number of diabetes and heart disease deaths that occurred are the highest in 20 years. Dr Tannaz Moin, who is a diabetes expert, said that the trends were alarming, to say the least. Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nearly 3.4 million Americans died in 2020, a record. Over 345,000 of those deaths were directly attributed to Covid-19. The CDC also provided the numbers of deaths for some of the leading causes of mortality, including the nation’s top two killers, heart disease and cancer, which were alarmingly high.

.Nine causes of mortality among those CDC had their full-year data registered an increase in the number of deaths. Those diseases including Alheimerz Parkinson’s, chronic liver disease, stroke, And high blood pressure. The heart disease death rate has been falling over the long term but rose to 167 deaths per 100,000 population from 161.5 the year before. It was only the second time in 20 years that the rate had ticked up. This jump, of more than 3 percent, surpassed the less than 1 percent increase seen in 2015. This was a high figure of 32000 deaths in raw numbers.

Another disease that affected Americans was diabetes. The deaths caused by diabetes rose to 24.6 per 100,000 last year, from 21.6 in 2019. This translated to 13,000 more diabetes deaths than in 2019 in terms of the number of actual deaths. The 14 percent increase was the largest rise in the diabetes death rate in decades.

The death rate from Alzheimer’s was up eight p.c, Parkinson’s syndrome eleven p.c, high-pressure level twelve p.c and stroke four p.c

