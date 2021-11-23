It was reported that 1 out of every 10 adults is living with diabetes by the International Diabetes Federation. 90% of these cases are type 2 diabetes.

It has been estimated by the IDF that 643 million people worldwide will be affected by diabetes by the year 2013. They have also estimated that the number would rise to 784 million by 2045.

Which Diets Are Most Effective In Managing Diabetic Weight?

The impact of weight loss on type 2 diabetes has been investigated by many studies. Comparisons have produced conflicting results as weight loss can vary widely between diets. The type of diet that medical professionals should recommend is still not certain due to this reason.

Prof. Michael Lean led a global team of researchers in order to examine previous research. He works at the University of Glasgow.

Their objective was to find the most effective diet to lose weight, maintain this weight and achieve remission from type 2 diabetes.

A program to update the recommendations of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes has been formed and this research is a part of it.

It was found by researchers that the most effective way to manage weight is for people to use very low energy diets and meal replacements.

Dr. Lucy Chambers said that important questions regarding the type of diet that is most effective for weight loss are answered by this review which combines findings from many studies.

It has been widely accepted by experts that treatment of type 2 diabetes is helped by weight loss.

Prof. Michael Lean led that Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT). This showed that if a weight loss of over 10 kg is maintained, it is possible for remission.

Dr. Chaitong Churuangsuk collaborated with Prof. Lean in order to build on this research. Other such colleagues also joined the clinic.

An umbrella review was performed by the team of data that had been published previously from studies across the globe. Meta-analyses were collated by them. This investigated which type of diet is best for achieving weight loss in adults.

For type 2 diabetes remission, a new systematic review of published studies was also conducted.

It was found in the results that greater weight losses were provided by diets that included very low energy diets and formula meal replacements when compared to conventional low energy diets.

The most effective approach for type 2 diabetes remission seemed to be programs that included a total diet replacement at the start of the diet. At the 1-year mark, there was a reported median of 54%.

Compared to conventional diets, Mediterranean, vegetarian, high protein, and low glycemic diets achieved little to no difference in weight loss.

Prof Lean said that he was very shocked to find this out given all the hype around the low card, or keto diets. He said that very persuasive, but inaccurate science is used by these low card diets for marketing. This suggests that only carbs and insulin control our metabolism and disease risks.

The fact that most of the evidence that is available is related only to short-term outcomes is one of the limitations of the study.

Long-term control of body weight usually has the biggest effect on weight loss.

In contrast to the behavior exhibited during the initial phases of weight loss, keeping weight low throughout may require different approaches. Data beyond 12 months was reported by only a few studies.

In order to assess longer-term impacts on weight, clinical outcomes, diabetes complications, and glycemic control, according to the research team, more well-conducted research is necessary.

This will not be easy, given the social marketing by the food industry.