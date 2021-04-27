The outbreak of the coronavirus throughout the world has been a disaster. As the days are passing by, the number of infected individuals is also increasing. All the countries in the world are trying to control the outbreak by imposing lockdowns, restrictions, providing vaccinations to the citizens and, implementing safety guidelines.

The Dip In The Number Of Covid-19 Vaccination In The United States

The United States of America stands at the top of the list of countries with the most number of affected people. It is also taking many safety measures to control the outbreak. Many scientists & laboratories are working on coming up with vaccines, and one of them is Johnson & Johnson. After vaccinating almost 7.5 million people in the U.S., a handful number of people started showing some rare and severe types of brain blood clots, which led to the halt in the use of the vaccines. Though the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has resumed the pause on the use of the vaccines, it is reported that the rate of corona vaccinations is dipped below 3 million for the first time in weeks.

The United States of America has been averaging 2.9 million shot reports per day over the past week, and the average shot reports have peaked at 3.4 million per day on April 13. In the past two weeks, the shot reports have been an average of 3 million straight. As per the reports, the reason for the dip in the number of shots is Johnson & Johnson’s vaccination halt, after six women showed serious blood clotting. Although Johnson & Johnson’s vaccination shots contribute only 4% of the 219 million total doses administered in the United States, there has been difficulty in accessing vaccination sites multiple times and was being peaked in the mid-week of April, averaged around 425,000 shots per day.

As per the reports, about 40% of the United States of America has received one or more shots and, among 81% of senior citizens have received at least one dose. Studies show that the vaccinations developed by Pfizer, situated in the United Kingdom after a single dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination, new coronavirus infections like symptomatic and asymptomatic had fallen by 67%. The reports showed that after three weeks of a single dose of the Vaccine, symptomatic infections have fallen by 74% and asymptomatic infections by 57%. Studies also show that the second dose of vaccination can lead the symptomatic infections to fall by 90% and asymptomatic infections by 49%. The Center for Disease Control & Prevention has advised receiving a second dose after three weeks of the first dose.

Reports also show that there have been cases where people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after taking the first dose of Vaccine and a second dose after recovering from the illness. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease states that people who get infected by Covid-19 in between are no longer considered contagious. It is also mentioned that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination is strong and powerful, but it does not kick in until two weeks of the second dose. The director of the CDC mentioned that a small number of people would come in contact with Covid-19 after the first dose of vaccination which is called “breakthrough cases.” As per CDC, people who have Covid-19 can be around others after ten days and 24 hours of no fever or any other symptoms.

The current reports show nearly 62000 new infected cases every day, which has crossed the lowest limit of 53600 cases per day. Even though there is an increase in the number of cases, there has been a drop in the number of cases in the past week.