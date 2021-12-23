American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Pfizer and its partner BioNTech was the earliest company to get authorization from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Covid-19 vaccines 16 years and older in December 2020. It was the historic first authorization for the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech declared that its Covid-19 vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine is given in two doses three weeks apart for 16 and older people.

Disappointment Over Pfizer’s Vaccine For Kids Ages 2-5

While Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine provided an expected immune response in 12 years and above, its trial for the child-sized version of vaccine failed to develop sufficient immunity in kids ages 2-5 years.

Analysis showed that, while the two child-sized doses of Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine were able to produce expected immune response for babies’ ages 6 months to 24 months, the kid’s ages 2-5 have not developed expected immunity with the same doses. So, the company decided to reverse the trial by adding an extra dose after a preliminary analysis for two doses.

Pfizer said, if this trial of the third dose is successful, it will be authorized for emergency use in the first half of 2022.

In November 2021, Pfizer already made its kid-sized vaccine available for ages 5 to11-years-old, which is one-third of the adult dose that is given to everyone else 12 and older.

Pfizer’s dose for ages 12 and older is 30 micrograms of the vaccine. Pfizer reduced this quantity to 10 micrograms for kids 5-11 years, which is one-third of the adult’s dose. And it has even taken down to 3 micrograms for younger kids ages 2-4 years which is one-tenth of a dose for adults.

Pfizer vaccine researchers analyzed that after its second dose, babies under two years developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies similar to those in 12 plus years old that get the regular 30 micrograms of vaccine, but that levels of antibodies in 2-4 years old was low. So, the study is expanded to third shot forager 2-4 years. The results of that research will come in two months after the second shot. This study shows no concerns for safety, said, Pfizer.

Currently, across the nation, Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster shot is available. People ages 16 and older who took the first two doses of vaccine are eligible for this booster shot. With the data showing strong protection and jump in immunity, scientists are hoping this booster shot will protect against the new Omicron variant.

The companies are preparing for a trial booster for ages 5-11 years old, as well as different dose options for ages 12-15 years.

With the success of this additional third dose for pediatric testing, people of all age groups will have a consistent three-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Adviser to the President, told CNN that it’s necessary to make the time frame for when we get an emergency use authorization for children that young, and he is hoping it would be in the first quarter of 2022 and won’t be until the second quarter of 2022.

But, as per Pfizer’s estimation, to get all of the necessary data and go through all of the procedures of getting an emergency use authorization, unfortunately, it will take until the second quarter of 2022, he added.

Dr. Fauci stated that everyone really wants to get the right dose and right regimen for the children. So, although no one likes there to be a delay, they also want to get it right, and that’s what they are talking about.

Also, the Biden administration announced the distribution of at-home test kits and gave the green signal for vaccinated Americans to safely go ahead with holiday plans.