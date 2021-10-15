A family doctor from the UK, Dr. Kerry Smith said that she was struggling to come up with the names for things and said that at one point, she had to refer to carrots as ‘those pointy orange things.’

Since contracting Covid from a patient, she has not been able to work. This time amounts to around 18 months. She has had a fever and persistent cough.

Discussing The Impact Of Long Covid On Cognition

The CDC has defined Covid as new, returning, or ongoing health problems that come up after 4 or more weeks after being infected by Covid.

Around one in every 3 people who get Covid do not recover completely by the end of 3 months.

Across 10 body systems, 203 different symptoms were documented by an international study of people who had long Covid.

Cognitive dysfunction and memory problems were reported by over 88% of the 3700 people who completed the survey that took place online.

The most pervasive and persistent symptoms in this cohort were found to be memory problems and cognitive dysfunction.

65% or 2/3rd of the participants reported that they had some symptom for up to 6 months.

Alongside fatigue and breathlessness, one of the most debilitating symptoms was cognitive dysfunction.

The most common symptom is brain fog, among those who reported cognitive dysfunction after Covid.

Post-acute sequelae of Covid (PASC) of long Covid, is characterized by physical, cognitive, or both symptoms for at least 6-12 weeks after having a positive Covid test.

The term neuro-Covid is used by many clinicians in order to describe the acute manifestations of Covid in the brain.

Rarer problems such as a stroke along with a commonly occurring headache and loss of smell and taste are a part of the symptoms.

Long neuro-Covid usually complain of having brain fog. This represents an inability to think properly and make conscious decisions.

A loss of executive function is the closest people have gotten to, in medical terms, understanding what brain fog really means.

Associations of anxiety have been made to these symptoms.

Many of the respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms of long Covid, like breathlessness, palpitations, and dizziness have been associated with anxiety.

It has been made difficult for people with long Covid to obtain a formal cognitive assessment due to the overlap with psychiatric diagnoses and post-viral fatigue.

A formal test was never gotten by Dr. Smith for her brain fog, but she turned to a new online study called the Great British Wellbeing Survey, out of desperation. This focused on how Covid impacted brain function.

The Great British Intelligence Test was designed by the same group in order to map cognitive strengths in a general sample of people in England.

Additional Questions About Health and Covid were added in response to the pandemic.

A total of 81,000 people completed the tests. They had an average age of 46.75 years.

It was confirmed or suspected by about 15.6% of them that they had Covid.

In people who had worse respiratory symptoms, the cognitive deficit was especially noticeable.

During the acute phase of the illness, cognitive decline was still seen in those who did not have respiratory symptoms.

The study was unable to establish whether the cognitive decline was due to Covid as it was a cross-sectional study.

The UK Biobank study, which maps genetic and health data of over 500,000 people over time, in contrast, had invited a subset of people to have MRI scans of their brain before the pandemic and follow it up with follow-up scans.

The results are available in preprint form, even though they have not undergone peer review.