So many economists had been expecting a weak third-quarter GDP report, White House officials didn’t bother to issue a comment when Commerce Department figures indicated a growth of only 2% in the economy. When it comes to Covid’s pricing increases, the economy remains exceptionally elastic, according to former Biden economist Jared Bernstein.

The Dismal Growth Shows A Significant Struggle From COVID

As a result of lower-than-expected job creation in August and September, economic growth dropped from the second quarter’s blazing 6.7% pace. Because of this, inflation isn’t showing any indications of slowing down any time soon much to the dismay of American consumers and the White House. Unfortunately, due to this particular coronavirus’s long-term persistence, the state of the economy in the US and throughout the world is what it is. This year’s pandemic had been slowed by better vaccination rates, but an outbreak of the Delta strain has reversed that progress.

An economist from the University of Michigan advised President Barack Obama when he was in office: “It’s fairly apparent what’s happened to GDP.” “Covid has an influence not only in the United States but all across the world,” says the author. “The pandemic, according to Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi, “remains the engine driving the economy ahead. “Those facts are at odds with the American political system’s reflexes, which provide disproportionate credit for economic advancements to each president while also allocating disproportionate blame for negative outcomes.

The new growth report has been dubbed “the latest proof that Joe Biden’s ideas of big government socialism have substantially slowed the economy,” as predicted by former Trump administration economist Stephen Moore. The actions of Biden’s administration had a considerable impact on the economy. Earlier this year, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress in March and injecting cash into U.S. consumer bank accounts, spurred growth. As a result of the increased demand, experts at the White House say that the benefit of lower prices has been somewhat countered by higher prices.

Significant progress was made in the year-long supply of Covid-19 immunizations that enabled the country to return to economic stability, although with certain flaws. Only the United States of America has been able to return its economic output to pre-pandemic levels since the recovery began.

Many analysts feel that the Delta virus, which had an easier time spreading due to widespread vaccine resistance, hampered the economy’s third-quarter recovery. People were either prevented from returning to their homes or discouraged from returning in order to fill the 10 million jobs that were left unfilled.

Disruption to global supply chains such as those for microchips and other products that depend on cutting-edge technology was also increased as a result of the harsh overseas strikes. Supply-chain issues are a major contributor to the inflation that is now eroding the nominal salary increases earned by many workers.

This means that Vice President Biden’s economic package on Capitol Hill, although important, is not the most vital thing he can do to speed up recovery in the next year. Although his Build Back Better initiative will help those in need and has the added benefit of lessening climate change, the effects will be seen for decades to come.