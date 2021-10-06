Health experts are urging people not to relax as COVID-19 infections are improving. An internal medicine physician and a viral researcher, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez said that people should not get overconfident as every time we let our guard down we are hit by another pandemic surge. He said that things might be good, but we are far from ending it.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s data, new COVID-19 cases on average per day are 107,312. Hospitalizations are low too. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, around 71,325 people are admitted to hospitals. This figure is 12.7% lower than last week.

Do Not Relax, COVID Numbers Are Down, The Pandemic Has Not Ended

On Monday, Rodriguez said that this did not signal the pandemic’s end. He said that these figures suggest a downfall, but infections are still above 100,000, which is higher than in 2020.

According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, around 1,800 people lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past week. Health experts believe that a major part of these deaths could’ve been prevented by vaccinations.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ director said that the safety of Americans in the upcoming holidays depends on how much action is taken at present. While talking to CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the best way to ensure the safety of people in winter is to get them vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 infections has dropped multiple times since the pandemic, only to rise again with a new and dangerous variant.

Talking to CBS Sunday, Fauci said that the only focus right now is to get these numbers down. He added that the only way to get these numbers down is to get more and more people vaccinated.

According to the Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55.9% of the total eligible American population is fully vaccinated as of Sunday. Meanwhile, experts believe that vaccines for children will be available by October’s end.

Fauci said that the pandemic is taking a toll on kids. He said that if we ask any pediatric specialist, they will fill us in about the severity of cases among children. COVID-19 is leaving a serious impact on children and there are reports of Long Covid 19.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said that the cases in kids are exceptionally high and account for 27% of total cases.

Data was announced two days back about the manufacturing of an antiviral pill by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The drug is not yet peer-reviewed or released. And it still remains unclear if the Food and Drug Administration will approve it.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA said that even if the police granted approval it is no substitute for vaccination. The only way to end the pandemic is to get more people vaccinated.

This pill can be very big news. For people with mild infections, it could prevent progression to the severity and may prevent deaths. Experts say that people who think that this can be an alternative for vaccines are wrong. There are many potential unknown disadvantages like high cost, side effects, its safety during disease and pregnancy, etc.

Experts say that with pills or no pills, the problem still remains the unvaccinated people.

The Lancet Microbe journal said that it’s wrong to presume that if people have been infected previously by COVID-19, they have become immune.

Jeffrey Townsend, Yale School of Public Health’s professor of biostatistics and the study’s lead author said that people can be reinfected easily in three months. He said that even those who have been infected previously should get vaccinated.