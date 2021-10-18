A gastroenterologist from Sydney, who promoted treatment for Covid 19 which is not yet approved enthusiastically, including to general practitioners and Australian politicians, has filed a patent. If this patent is approved, he will be able to commercialize this treatment and profit from the same.

Many publications and medical newsletters including the Australian, the Financial Review, and The Daily Telegraph have quoted Prof Thomas Borody. He can be seen promoting the treatment which he calls a triple therapy protocol that can cure COVID-19.

A Doctor Applies For A Patent On Unproven COVID-19 Treatment

This treatment involves a mixture of zinc, ivermectin which is an antiparasitic drug, and doxycycline, an antibiotic.

He filed a patent in December 2020 for an amalgamation of these drugs.

When treatment is patented, it usually means that the patent test exclusive rights to manufacture, profit, and market from the medicine until it expires, which happens usually after 20 years.

In several media interviews, he did not announce his plans for patenting and profiting from it. Nor did he announce them in his requests to federal and state governments to adopt and fund this treatment. And the move is not a breach of law or against the professional regulations, but Guardian Australia’s research and medical experts expressed their concerns that it may be a conflict of interest and unethical.

Borody refused that this was a practice of wrongdoing in a statement sent by lawyers to the Guardian. The statement said that he has always disclosed his patent for COVID-19 treatment and it is a matter of public record.

Around four months before this patent on August 23, 2020, Borody wrote to Greg Hunt, the Australian health minister, appealing for funds for this treatment. In a reply, Hunt said that funding should be applied through independent processes and the drugs have to be studied.

Hunt’s spokesperson was asked if Borody revealed his intentions for painting and they said that they are not aware of his private interests nor do they have any record of such declaration.

Prof Borody has been appealing to various governments to find this treatment for a year now, even before he filed the patent.

Craig Kelly, the United Australia party leader, and former MP have promoted the treatment of Borody on his Twitter handle and also asked the national task force of Covid in February to examine the evidence. It is unclear if he was aware of the patent during that time.

Kelly claimed on Twitter that pharmaceutical companies and governments do not endorse this treatment of ivermectin as it is not much profitable because it already existed and is made in abundance.

Talking to the Guardian, Kelly said that he has no objection to Prof Borody and people like him who sought out to shield their intellectual property in finding a new treatment. Kelly talked to Borody in last year’s May and is convinced that he isn’t doing it for money because he has enough money to carry out his own trials and develop for himself and intellectual property.

Borody contacted a doctor in July who was also persuading the government and attached his treatment, suggesting that it could curb the virus. He also attached a scientific paper that suggested a hundred percent effectiveness on 24 subjects.

He thanked the doctor for bringing the student notice of the minister and wrote that his treatment adds to an extremely urgent requirement of antiviral treatments to stop any more outbreaks and lift lockdowns.

The National Covid-19 Clinical Evidence Task Force recommends various treatments for COVID-19 to doctors. The body has advised doctors to not use treatment of ivermectin for patients with coronavirus, as the drug is not approved and it would be unethical.