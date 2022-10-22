Doctors Issue A Warning About The RSV Respiratory Virus In Young Children

Recently, a new kind of respiratory virus has become prevalent in the surroundings to affect young children. It is practically affecting children below the age group of 2 years. The essential matter of concern at this point is the rising number of cases of this respiratory infection. Autumn is not even the time at which these infections are usually reported. That is causing additional worry to the medical departments of the state.

The severity of the infection is high, resulting in large-scale hospitalization of the children. The name of the virus is Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The situation is so grave that around 70% of the children have to be admitted directly to the hospital’s intensive care unit. The increasing number of infections has put the medical teams under immense pressure.

What Is The Situation Now?

This situation has worsened to a great extent. In the first place, the number and availability of beds in the hospital are falling short. The young children must, first of all, wait in the hospital’s emergency room for 24 to 48 hours just to get allocated a bed.

This situation has been critical for a month now. It affects children below the age group of 2 years and those who have never contracted this infection in the past 3 years. The worst part about this infection is the lack of availability of vaccination. It is important to follow other measures with the help of which the spread of this infection can be reduced.

What should the parents do?

Prevention is always better than cure. Doctors are advising the parents to use preventive measures so that their child remains away from contracting the infection. It is advisable to wash hands again and again. Also, children should be made to wear masks whenever they go out. Proper hygiene must be maintained around the children. Additionally, sanitization must be regularly performed so that the suspended germs in the atmosphere also get killed.

Symptoms

Due to this infection, different types of symptoms are being reported in children. It is becoming difficult for young children to breathe first of all. The lungs of these children have completely been blocked. They experience a runny nose and teary eyes. Some children have also reported high fever. This virus attacks immunity directly.

Position now

That is why in such a situation, the hospitals, for the time being, are overcrowded with children. Parents are trying their best to arrange for basic facilities in the hospital, such as so Hospital beds. It is a major matter of concern for the health department and the government to tackle the situation as soon as possible.

The government needs to organize additional medical camps and hospitals to increase the availability of Beds and medical care facilities. This is one of the essential concepts that must be considered.

Till now, no deaths have been reported. It is expected that the situation remains as it is and this infection does not result in the death of young children, especially at this time of the year. It is usual for this state to experience an infection at this point.

Conclusion

The government needs to take control of the situation as soon as possible before it is too late. It is required to bring out the best type of facilities that are genuinely required at this point in time. A critical situation like this can be tackled only with the help of a proper cure and the availability of resources. Quick decisions have to be made to procure facilities from different countries.

