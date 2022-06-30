Representative Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican and vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, has described former President Donald J.

Trump in stark terms on Wednesday night was a threat to the republic that had been going to have a war with the rule of law.

The US Is ‘Confronting A Domestic Threat’ In Donald Trump, Said By Liz Cheney

Ms. Cheney has said in a speech which has taken place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley that at that moment, they are confronting a domestic threat that they had never faced before, and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic, and her address was met with a sustained standing ovation there.

Cheney, who is the vice-chair of the House committee also mentioned by continuing that he is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man. She also added that even after all we have seen that they are enabling his lies still we are not asking any questions.

Potentially before the midterms, The congresswoman’s blistering critique of Trump is now coming as the former President is reportedly weighing the launch of another presidential bid.

Cheney, who is a Wyoming Republican who has faced a Trump-backed primary challenger later this summer, acknowledged that it had certainly been an “easier path” to just look away. But she has also said that everyone has a responsibility to confront the threat to democracy that is posed by Trump.

She said that No party and no people and no nation can defend and perpetuate a constitutional republic if they are accepting a leader who is going to have a law, which is included with the democratic process, or with a peaceful transition of power, also with the Constitution itself.

Cheney continued by saying that the full picture is now coming into view of Trump’s actions and she thanked the January 6 committee for doing a nearly year-long investigation. She added that now it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and more threatening than we could have even imagined.

She said that it might be painful for Republicans to accept but the members of the GOP have to make a choice, and she mentioned this statement when she was speaking directly to her own party,

She said, to a round of applause, that Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution at a time and this statement was one of her best statements.

Cheney said while shifting into a more hopeful tone, that she has been encouraged by some of what she has encountered over the past year, and she has included those who had been ready to publicly testify in front of the select committee.

Cheney said about the young women that especially the young women who seem instinctively to understand the peril of this moment for our democracy. She also added that young women know that it will be up to them to save it, and she met some of them recently on the committee.

