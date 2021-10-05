The current director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) said that he is thinking of stepping down and taking his previous position as the director of the National Human Genome Research Institute on Monday.

Dr. Collins To Return To National Human Genome Research Institute

This was quoted by an NIH official and said that Dr. Collins will be leaving NIH by end of 2021 and further said that no replacement has yet been found for the directorial position.

The Washington Post quoted Dr. Collins saying that Institutions like NIH need a new person, new leadership, and a new vision. He further stated that he has worked over 12 years in this institute and this was a very tough decision to take but nevertheless had to be taken for the betterment of the organization.

Dr Collins was behind some of the major discoveries like where in he and his team had found genetic mutations in cystic fibrosis which basically causes tumours on face, skin and many other places. Dr Collins had a strong career chart where in he became the director of his previous post in 1993 and stayed in the role until 2009 where in he became the director of NIH.

It is been said that NIH had the most glory days under his leadership wherein Collins oversaw the biggest biomedical agency with a budget of around $52 billion. This budget funds around 6000 scientists to work with their studies with all the equipment’s they need. NIH includes many other agencies like National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, National Cancer Institute, National Institute on Aging, National Heart; Lung and Blood Institute, National Institute of kidney diseases and many more.

Dr Collins was the front face for the corona virus vaccination and had conducted many people public speaking on the importance of vaccination as well. When the delta variant started giving more death cases in America, Dr Collins was one of the members who asked CDC to announce mandatory mask even for the vaccinated people. Dr Collins knew that the virus is getting transmitted from a vaccinated person to a non-vaccinated person.

Dr Collins was the specialist and under his observation NIAID developed the Moderna vaccine which is now used against the corona virus. The Moderna vaccine is said to be 93% effective against keeping people from hospitals and is considered as the best among all the vaccines that are available in America.

Dr Collins was an advocate for gender equality wherein in 2019 he said that it would not be right to have all male panels and that in the scientific community there should not be any gender disparity. He encouraged many of the women`s to step up and put their idea on the table which has led to some great discoveries over the years. Dr Collins was considered to be the kindest person said a support staff. NIH is yet to make an official announcement on the directorial position and most probably will be doing this by Tuesday evening said an inside source.

In other news with many hospitalization cases on the rise the CDC has urged the school authorities to make the environment safer for kids. With schools re-open the kids have become the centre of the pandemic again. Many of the parents have asked the school authorities to go back to online classes as this is the only way they can keep the kids safe. Children below the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination and around 1/4th of the hospitalization cases are all kids and this is a troublesome issue for US.