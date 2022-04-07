Dragon Quest, Precure, Digimon Air 1 New Episodes From Toei Hack Next Week!!

Three of Japan’s best-known video game franchises are making a comeback this year. In other words, there’s a new announcement on the future of these shows.

New Dragon Quest, Precure, Digimon Air 1 Episodes Coming Next Week From Toei Hack!

Anime and manga have had such a profound impact on our culture that they are now an essential part of our everyday lives. We eagerly await each new episode as they continue to air.

However, Toei Animation put an end to this dreadful wait. Toei Animation’s anime has been paused, and those who follow them should be aware of this.

As a result of problems with the production’s network, some episodes of some anime were put on an indefinite hiatus.

Before introducing Precure in February of 2022, both Dragon Quest and Digimon were active franchises.

Interest in anime was only beginning to take hold when its airing was abruptly interrupted at the last minute. The show’s audience could suffer significantly as a result of this.

However, this won’t have any effect on the anime because it’s a part of the Precure series, which is as classic as Sailor Moon. However, things have improved, and the first new episode of these anime is scheduled to be released following the Toei hacking event.

The History of Toei Animation Studios

One of the best-known anime studios is Toei Animation. Oizumi, Nerima, Tokyo is home to one of Japan’s top animation production companies. Founded on January 23, 1948, the firm is one of the earliest animation studios.

Throughout the company’s 74-year history, it has been responsible for some of the most epic and enduring anime shows.

Kenzo Masaoka and Zenjiro Yamamoto started it. Toei Business is the umbrella company for a slew of subsidiary firms that make up the parent company.

The company currently employs 1266 people who work together to generate $29.911 million in operating income.

Toei’s activities extend beyond television animation to include, among other things, feature films, computer-generated imagery (CGI), video games, and energy for video games.

The business is well-known because of its reputation for producing some of anime’s oldest series. It was one of only a handful of animation studios in its early years.

To summarize, Toei Animation is responsible for most of the anime you grew up with. Here are a few of the studio’s most popular projects to date. This week’s must-see anime includes many familiar faces: Sally, Dr. Slump, Dr. GeGeGe no Kitaro, Dragon Ball Z, and Saint Seiya.

After the Toei Hack, the first episode of Dragon Quest, Precure, and Digimon Anime will premiere

For a long time now, the Toei Animation Company has been getting up early. It consistently delivered a wide range of high-quality anime without fail.

However, it wasn’t until 2022 that the corporation had to deal with this issue at the start of a new year.

On March 11, 2022, Toei Animation reported hijacking its networks. Some of the company’s networks have been compromised by unauthorized parties.

As a result, Toei has placed a number of its current broadcast anime series on an indefinite pause to avoid this predicament. Since the last episode of these shows was released, there have been no new ones.

As a result, we had to wait a whole week to watch the latest episode of our favorite anime. Dragon Quest and Precue, Digimon, and One Piece are all back on the air after the production firm deemed it safe.

On April 16, 2022, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’s 73rd episode will be made available. In 2022, the 72nd episode will be shown again on April 9 of that year.