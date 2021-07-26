Covid -19 infection spread among the NFL players who were not vaccinated, could be the possible reason for the games to be postponed – on Thursday the organization announced. The NFL has stated clearly its policy and regulations on Covid -19 policies. Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CBS evening news,

Due to the outbreak of Covid infection among the players, the league said that because of these instances it may affect the upcoming games and also the players who are really in need of financial help. He added that the NFL is sending very strong rules and policies on Covid -19 and why vaccination is important.

Dr.Fauci On NFL’s Covid Vaccinations Policies

According to Dr. Fauci, this can help people to understand why the vaccine is important and they should get the dose timely. NFL, a known name in the world of sports also understands the seriousness of shots which must be taken into account by those who have not got vaccine yet, he said and also appealed to people to safeguard with the vaccine shot.

If you want to continue playing football without any restrictions and obligations plus don’t want to worry about penalties, one should simply go for vaccination. The main reason for the Covid outbreak in their restricted bubble is because of unvaccinated players.

After giving so many warnings if they did not act according to the instructions they will surely face the consequences.NFL sought to immunize players, but still, only 75% had at least one dosage. A message from Roger Goodell, the League Commissioner, indicated that all clubs are accountable for financial losses caused by an annulled game, and participants from both sides are not compensated.

Fauci expects that the players, as well as the staff, should follow suit. he thinks It gives individuals the incentive, and also suppose that he would have done the same thing. He thinks that people will see that, from schools and institutions or businesses, there will be demands to get people vaccinated, municipal requirements are there.

Currently, in the U.S the corona positive cases are rising due to the new delta variant and increasing breakthrough cases(getting infected even after being fully vaccinated) is get into very serious concerns for the officials – and at the same time, NFL’s vaccinations announcement came as new hope which will at least motivate the individuals to get vaccinated by seeing their favorites player getting complete vaccinated.

The breakthrough cases are not because of the inefficiency of vaccines – it’s just that the individual may come in contact just before getting vaccinated or the shots were kept wrongly or some external factor must be affected, he added. Though these cases are not as deadly as the non-vaccinated person infected with coronavirus, the intensity is very less than the actual virus.

The main thing here is the efficacy that is whether you can detect and prevent the clinically observed disease. because generally as we deal with the disease which is without any symptoms, not even a single instance of virus and with some fewer symptoms that to be very mild – the vaccine will surely protect you from the severeness of the disease and prevent you from getting hospitalized and dying.

If we go through the number of individuals who are hospitalized and then die, plus what is the percentage of those who are vaccinated (partial and fully) and not vaccinated? There are about 99.5% of people who are not vaccinated who died, and the vaccinated people are in less number, says Fauci. He concluded nobody wants any kind of shutdowns or lockdown times in the future because of these non-vaccinated proportions.