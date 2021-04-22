In recent days of the emergency Room of Denver health, the American Heart Association news claimed that Dr. Eric Lavonas hit with a tragic trifecta Lavonas who is also a professor at the University of Colorado of emergency medicine had a front-row which appears to be related to the pandemic surge in illegal drugs that can damage hearts and also can threaten lives.

Drug Abuse Fuelled During The Pandemic: A Threat To Life

In the recent reports of the Disease Control centres, it was stated that by the last June, 13% of Americans increased or started the intake of substances which is used as a way to deal with coronavirus related emotions and stress.

In December, the reports claimed that drug abuse has risen in the early stages of the pandemic. In continuation with lockdown, financial instability and uncertainty encouraged people to start or increase drug abuse. Reports claimed that nearly 90000 overdose deaths had been reported in the past 12 months and around a 29% increase than in the previous months. This also surpassed the 80,000 annual deaths that health officials claimed had been the highest ever recorded in the past 12 months.

Although the latest statistics are not available, Lavonas said that “people are intaking more drugs due to more stress as they are unable to be socially interactive.”American Heart Association also took the help of Lavonas to make a statement about the warning of the overdose of drugs and encouraging the nonmedical audience to learn how to counter Naloxone, which is the main reason for an opioid Overdose.

Another doctor Isaac Thomas, a cardiologist at the University of California, took a stand to raise the voice against opioid abuse but is also concerned about Methamphetamine, which is a very addictive and powerful stimulant. He said, “we have not given enough attention to the big problem in the cardiology space.” Thomas led the study of two reports which connected Methamphetamine and heart failure. The main three drugs which Lavonas studied had an adverse effect on the heart in different ways.

Cocaine has been claimed as a perfect Heart Attack drug by some researchers from Australia. Use of stimulants for a regular period can Stefan arteries, high blood pressure and can also damage the muscles of the heart- all these can lead to Heart Attack and stroke. Similarly, Thomas claimed, “Methamphetamine has a toxic effect on the heart which can cause dilated cardiomyopathy which can weaken and also enlarge the heart muscle that can ultimately lead to a heart failure.”

Avonas gave a message about the opioid Crisis and told to get help from the treatment systems and the healthcare workers to get maximum support. The recovery stages may be slow, but at the end of the recovery period, you will be able to live your life with more passion and zeal without the use of any drug which hampered your heart as well as your life. He also said that “if you are alive, then there is always a hope for betterment.”