With the alarming rate at which the number of drug overdose cases has started making headlines, it was time to be counted as a chronic disease. Biden administration seems to have made an attempt like no other in making an effort to save people who are addicted to opioid drugs, through harm reduction strategies like syringe exchange or new syringe policies and naloxone administrations.

Drug Overdose Crisis In The US Has Led To Harm Reduction Strategies

Statistics say that there had been a death of more than 100,000 Americans between the months of April 2020 and May 2021, which is probably the highest in a span of 12 months. It is almost like an American citizen in every 5 who is facing death. This is quite an astounding number and is unacceptable. Hence, the situation needed a correction through some changes in the policy. A grant of $30 million dollars had been approved to support syringe exchange programs and provide naloxone as an opioid antidote. In fact, the first US overdose prevention center has been inaugurated in the city of New York to tackle cases.

Of all the drugs, fentanyl bags the first position. This drug is cheap and is often used as an anesthetic. But the overuse of this drug legally or illicitly using it in addition to heroin as a recreational drug is posing threat to the entire nation. In fact, almost 70% of all drug overdose deaths are attributed to fentanyl. Most people are unaware of the harm posed by this drug. It is said to be 50 times more powerful than the deadly drug heroin. But this situation is reversible and which is why the federal system is finally acting upon this situation. They are supporting the use of anti-opioid drug naloxone, encouraging the use of exchanged syringes, and insisting on the use of fentanyl test strips to test the presence of the drugs in substances.

The administration has announced that a friendlier syringe exchange law would be enforced henceforth, to encourage people to opt for this. Syringe exchange programs are likely to act as a good harm-reduction strategy according to the CDC, as these programs often lead addicts to stop drug use totally. Sometimes, the syringes are also used to input medications that ultimately treat patients with a drug overdose. Also, studies support the fact that by using fentanyl test strips, people are more aware of what is actually getting inside their bodies and that can be checked and minimized.

Fentanyl is easily trafficked through the borders to the US due to its cheap manufacturing processes. To put a check on this phenomenon and understand the trade better, Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, traveled to the border areas. Previously being the health commissioner and state health officer of West Virginia, Gupta feels that his position as a drug czar in the Biden administration has given him an opportunity to look into a very severe matter like this. According to him, an absolute ‘no’ to the use of drugs is not the answer to the present situation, but it is to try to save people from the ill effects of illicit drug overdose through harm reduction strategies and let people use drugs safely. However, many critics are of the opinion that this might encourage the use of drugs amongst addicts.

The drug czar has raised his voice saying that this is not the time to give this issue any political bend. It is nothing to do with Democrats or Republicans. The addicted ones who are dying of drug overuse should be considered just as human beings who are losing their lives. Drug overdose and addiction should be treated like any other chronic disease and dealt with accordingly, and that the Biden administration would leave no stone unturned to save the lives of its citizens.