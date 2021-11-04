In a panel discussion held on Tuesday, the House and Senate Democrats have reached a verdict for lowering the rate of all prescribed drugs. This was one of the party’s long and awaited disagreements of around $1.75 trillion bill.

Chuck Schumer the Senate Majority leader stated that he is pleased that the committee has decided to lower the prices of drugs for seniors and families as this has been a big issue for a long time for Americans.

Drug Prices To Be Lowered All Over US, Relief For Patients

Top Democrat from Senate reported that this will help government regulate the prices of some very expensive drugs which are available on the market and will also remodel the Medicare drug benefit which will make sure that the cost of seniors for drugs does not go over $2000 every year.

This last-minute deal has surprised everyone including the Democrats outside of leadership as this was not a part of the framework that the Biden administration released last week on the agenda. Many of the White House officials have stated that the provisions on the framework included the deals which President was sure would be passed in the Senate and Medicare was not on the list.

However, the vote-changing decision was from Kyrsten Sinema who had earlier opposed this Medicare proposal and came as a surprise to everyone including the top leaders. Senator`s Kyrsten Sinema office commented that they are happy to help the tax-paying citizens by providing better medical care as this will help both Arizonans and the Americans to have better access to medical facilities and new cures as well.

Sinema has also thanked Kurt Schrader and Reps Scott Peter who helped to design the compromise legislation. Like the Senator, both Peters and Schrader had earlier not supported Medicare and was thereby put on hold at the Senate.

Many of the leaders state that the bill still has long way to go before reaching President Joe Biden`s desk for final approval, however, what was witnessed on Tuesday is definitely a huge success and many more are yet to come for Americans.

Seniors all over the country are delighted as many of them are spending thousands of dollars on drugs and are losing their 401K quite quickly due to this. This will put them in a better place as they will be able to have access to better medical options and won’t have to compromise their standard of living as well.

In other news, the number of hospitalization cases due to the covid 19 virus is lowering all across the US as more and more people are getting vaccinated daily.

California is now not in the top 10 which provides good news to everyone. CDC (Center for disease control and Prevention) stated that this is not the end but however America has managed to take a step closer to the endemic. With hospitalization getting lower the doctors and health care professionals are now taking a breather as many of them were working on 24 hours duty in order to save millions of lives.

Kids vaccination is scheduled to begin from the 2nd week of November and more vaccination tents are being set up so as to make this process much faster and efficient.

There were many controversies regarding the vaccination for kids stating that it will make them infertile. However, all these were just rumors as many of the scientists and doctors came forward and informed the masses that no such issue would occur and that the vaccines are well tested before administering to general people. This helped parents make an informed decision regarding vaccination.