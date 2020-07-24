Due To Covid-19 Trump Cancels Jacksonville Portion Of Republican Convention.

On Thursday President Donald Trump announced that he is canceling the Jacksonville portion of the Republican National Convention that had been planned next month because of the coronavirus pandemic. During his latest briefing to the reporters at White House, he told “The timing for this event is not right, there’s nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe.”

He also informed that he would deliver remarks to formally accept his party’s nomination for president but offered no detail on where or when that will happen. The abrupt decision was not only a significant hit to his battle as well as brought up issues about the president’s account that the nation is prepared to revive for business.

Trump said he would declare extra plans in the coming days and convention delegates will still gather in North Carolina, where the official business of the convention was set to take place, and formally nominate him for reelection.

In Florida, the coronavirus cases are increasing and the state has reported sharp increases in COVID-19 deaths. So the USA TODAY reported this month that convention organizers were looking to limit the event.

After announcing he would restart daily briefings on the virus that were suspended in April, Trump addressed reporters for the third time in as many days. He has used the high-profile sessions to tout efforts to spur vaccine production, and he encouraged in wearing of face masks and warn that the pandemic is getting worse.

On Thursday the Public health officials reported that 4 million people in the U.S. had been infected with the virus and experts believe the number of cases is actually much higher. And almost 150,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus.

White House has been viewed as a critical first step because the major political struggle will be fought between Senate Republicans and House Democrats getting Republicans on the same page. He also said, “I’ll still do a convention speech in a different form, but we won’t do a big, crowded convention.” “I care deeply about the people of Florida and everywhere else, frankly, in this country and even in the world who would be coming into the state. And I don’t want to do anything to upset it.”

A minute after Trump walked away from the briefing room Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told his colleagues that Senate Republicans have reached an agreement “in principle” with the administration on another round of virus-related economic stimulus. McConnell said he expected leaders would present details early next week.

On Wednesday Trump blamed the young people who attended nationwide protests over police brutality, summer holidays, a “substantial increase in travel” and migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, even though his own advisers have also attributed the surge to some states’ early reopenings.

From all this report it is a leading example that President Trump has put the health and safety of the American people first with his decision on the Jacksonville convention,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager.

“The President has built the most innovative political campaign in history and will provide exciting, informative, and enthusiastic programming so Republicans can celebrate the re-nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence,” he said.