Health authorities in the Netherlands warned that they were running short on COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, even though the nation had registered more than 20,000 new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Since the epidemic started in March, the nation has already registered more than 200,000 new coronavirus infections, an all-time high. National Public Health Service (NPHS) operations chiefJaapEikelboom released a statement warning that they were approaching the limits of their ability to cope with the situation.

When a sudden rise in demand for tests occurred, health authorities and the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte were taken off guard. The service indicated it was striving to boost capacity to meet the demand as part of an ongoing effort to improve capacity. According to the Netherlands’ health ministry, around 85 percent of the adult population has received all of the recommended vaccinations.

On Tuesday, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported that more than 110,000 new cases were recorded in the week ending Nov. 16, representing a 44 percent increase over the previous week, with the most significant increase occurring among children aged 4 to 12.

To handle the growing number of COVID-19 patients, hospitals throughout the country are being forced to restrict their regular services.

Rutte's government reintroduced face masks in stores earlier this month. It reimposed a partial lockdown over the weekend, which included closing bars and restaurants after 8 p.m.

Prime Minister Rutte received members of Parliament yesterday night to discuss whether people should only be allowed into indoor public events if they have a “corona pass,” which shows that they have been vaccinated or that they have recovered from an illness. There was a considerable lot of disagreement over this notion among legislators, with some alleging that it is unduly discriminatory towards the unvaccinated and others suggesting that it may be required as a matter of public health regardless of the rationale. So yet, no legislation has been introduced for consideration in the United States Congress.