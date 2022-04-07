Dylan Dreyer Reveals A Sweet song Written by Husband During First Romance

American meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (born Dylan Marrie Dreyer) works for NBC News. In addition to Weekend Today and MSNBC, she serves as a weather anchor in the Orange Room on the weekends.

Dreyer worked for seven years at the now-defunct Boston NBC station WHDH until joining NBC News in September of 2012. Today 3rd Hour has hired her as a reporter.

Who is Dylan Dreyer?

Dylan Dreyer is a well-known NBC News meteorologist. Dylan’s career has been long and fruitful. At WICU-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania, an NBC affiliate, she was the weekend meteorologist from 2003 to 2005. Dreyer worked as a weekend meteorologist for WJAR-TV in Rhode Island, an NBC affiliate, from 2005 to 2007. Bostonian magazine named her “Boston’s best Meteorologist” in 2008.

She was also WHDH- TV’s Today in New England’s weekday morning meteorologist from 2007 until 2012. She became a full-time journalist for NBC News in 2012.

From 2007 until 2012, she worked for the now-defunct WHDH-TV in Boston, Massachusetts.

That same year, in September, she started working for NBC.

While driving to cover a snowfall for The Today Show on February 9, 2013, Dreyer was involved in an automobile accident.

What Is Dylan‘s Annual Salary?

In addition to her numerous hosting gigs on NBC, Dreyer is paid $2 million per year.

Dylan‘s Age And Early Life

In Manalapan Township, New Jersey, on August 2, 1981, Dylan Marie Dreyer was conceived by parents Jim and Linda Dreyer. Her high school years were spent at Manalapan. Rutgers University awarded her a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology in 2003.

Dreyer turned 40 a few months ago. Linda’s 70th birthday was celebrated with her daughter. As a result, Dreyer was forced to cancel her father’s invitation to Thanksgiving dinner. Social media and news reports indicate she has a good relationship with her parents.

Dylan‘s Career and Earnings

According to various sources, she’s worth around $4 million. After joining NBC in 2010, Dreyer served as Weekend TODAY’s weather anchor. Lester Holt, a weatherman for NBC Nightly News, appeared on him every day. From 2007 through 2011, Dreyer was a daily morning meteorologist for WHDH-Today TV’s New England program.

Best Meteorologist in 2008, according to Boston Magazine’s Improper. Dreyer worked as a weekday meteorologist for NBC affiliates WJAR-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, from 2005 to 2007, and WICU-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania, an outlying NBC station, from 2003 to 2007.

Dylan‘s Husband, Children, and Other Significant Others

Brian Fichera is Dylan’s husband. WHDH, a Boston television station, is where the pair first met. On October 6, 2012, the couple married. Brian is a skilled technician. The couple also owns a house in the greater New York area in addition to their three kids.

Their first kid was born on December 17, 2016, and the couple announced the arrival of Calvin Bradley Fichera on their social media accounts. On the Today Show, she revealed she was expecting her third child. Two more sons were born to Dylan: Oliver Fichera was the second, and Russell James Fichera was born on September 29, 2021.

List of Dylan‘s Most Interesting Quirks

To ensure that employers realized she was a woman, Dreyer used her full name, Dylan Marie Dreyer, on all her job applications.

She was diagnosed with secondary infertility after a miscarriage in the winter of 2018/2019.

The 2008 Boston’s Best Meteorologist award was given to her by the Improper Bostonian Magazine.

The American Meteorological Society presented her with its Precious Seal of Approval Award to recognize her achievements.

She has a plan that doesn’t involve hospitals, doctors, or baggage. Her spouse was instructed to bring a specific type of food to her hospital room once the baby was born. Due to the weight loss, she was able to get in shape.