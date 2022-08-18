Early Signs Of Ankylosing Spondylitis : Recent Study

Ankylosing spondylitis is one of the diseases which comes under the group spondyloarthropathies. There is no proven cure for ankylosing spondylitis. But treatments are available to slow down the progression of the disease. Ankylosing spondylitis can cause lower back pain and hip pain along with several other difficulties.

What Is Ankylosing Spondylitis?

Ankylosing spondylitis or AS is an inflammatory disease that causes inflammation between the joints of the spine which affects the vertebrate bones and causes them to fuse together. The inflammation occurs between the joints of the spine and can eventually spread to other joints.

Ankylosing spondylitis can make the bones rigid and makes them less flexible and this can result in an arch-like posture. A person who has Ankylosing spondylitis can have breathing problems. This disease is more commonly seen among men than women.

What are the symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis?

Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis can be seen right from the beginning of disease progression. Symptoms may occur as mild and get severe gradually. Some of them are:

Chronic pain and fatigue

Continued body pain while doing physical activity is one of the symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis. The pain can get worse as time goes by. An extreme level of fatigue can also be experienced with ankylosing spondylitis.

Stiffness

Stiffness in the body and joints is another major symptom of ankylosing spondylitis. This can cause difficulties in doing daily tasks.

Neck pain

Severe neck pain is the most commonly seen symptom in people who suffer from ankylosing spondylitis. Seek medical attention if unbearable pain occurs.

Hip and lower back pain

Chronic pain in the lower back and hip can be a symptom of ankylosing spondylitis. Taking intervals during physical activities can improve the situation.

What are the complications of ankylosing spondylitis?

Ankylosing spondylitis has some severe complications which affect not only the vertebrate but can also cause damage to the rib cage, eye, and even heart. The flexibility of the body is reduced due to ankylosing spondylitis. Another complication is eye inflammation. The eye inflammation can cause intense pain in the eyes and can be triggered by intense light. If the symptom is noticed, get medical help immediately.

Ankylosing spondylitis can cause problems to the aorta the artery of the heart and can increase the risk of getting heart diseases.

In the progressed stage of ankylosing spondylitis, new bones are formed between the gaps of the vertebrate. This fusion of bones can make the body stiff and unable to flex. The normal posture of the body changes and attains an arch-like shape. Severe damage to joints is caused by ankylosing spondylitis.

Ankylosing spondylitis treatment

No cure is found for ankylosing spondylitis but exercises can help. Doing stretching exercises can help relieve the tension of the joints and taking breaks during physical activities can help. Keeping your body active without being stationary will slow down the progression of ankylosing spondylitis. Try to maintain a good posture while standing or walking. These workouts can also lower hip and back pain. You can also take physiotherapy to improve the flexibility of the body.

Home remedies for ankylosing spondylitis

There are a few simple home remedies that can be done to prevent the fast progression rate.

Doing regular exercises

By doing regular exercises the rate of progression can be reduced.

Try to do exercises for a few minutes daily.

Avoid the using tobacco

People who use tobacco have a greater chance of faster disease development. Tobacco use can also lead to several other fetal health conditions.

heat/cold compressions

Using cold compressions on affected areas can help to relieve joint stiffness. Heat compressions can ease inflammations.

Yoga /meditation

Doing yoga or meditation can relax your muscle joints and thereby help to overcome ankylosing spondylitis.

