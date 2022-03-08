Humans contract the Ebola virus disease (EVD), which is a rare but severe and often fatal illness. Vaccines for EVD are part of a large-scale scientific effort to combat the disease. Antibody response in Ebola-vaccinated people in the DRC was studied recently.

The Ebola Vaccine Offers Long-Term Protection: Study Founds

A new study looked at the antibody response of people who had received the Ebola vaccine and lived in communities of the DRC or the Democratic Republic of Congo where the disease is spreading.

The researchers looked at antibody response in an at-risk population in the DRC at various time intervals after receiving a single dose of the Ebola vaccine.

They found strong evidence of a long-lasting and robust antibody response among vaccinated people in the affected areas.

The Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a “rare but severe, often fatal illness in humans,” according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)Trusted Source.

Fever, fatigue, muscle pain, a sore throat, and headaches are common symptoms. Vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes are common side effects.

Internal and external bleeding, such as bloody stool or bleeding gums, are common EVD symptoms.

Vaccines against Ebola are currently part of a major scientific strategy to combat the disease. TreatmentTrusted Source with FDA-approved medications and supportive therapy such as oral rehydration and intravenous fluids are available alongside them.

The findings of the complete study were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal.

Experts from the University of California, situated at Los Angeles’ Fielding School of Public Health, collaborated with colleagues in the DRC on the new study. Between August and September 2018, the team enrolled a total of 608 people. Children under the age of one year and pregnant or breastfeeding women were not included in the study.

Contacts or “contacts of contacts” of confirmed EVD cases, as well as frontline healthcare workers in EVD-affected or potentially affected areas, were eligible to participate in the study.

The FDA did not approve the Ebola vaccine during the study’s recruitment period. As a result, it was administered compassionately. Expanded access, also known as Trusted Source, is a protocol process.

This is a situation in science where a person with a severe or life-threatening condition is given access to an investigational medical product outside of a clinical trial.

The scientists gave the participants questionnaires, performed basic physical assessments, and took blood samples at each study visit. According to the assessments that are taking place, the results for the data have taken place, and it has become a very helpful factor for many people suffering from ebola.

